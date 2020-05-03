As statewide COVID-19 testing ramps up, percentage of positive tests remains mostly steady

The number of COVID-19 tests completed across Wisconsin has been quickly rising in recent weeks.
As the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rises, many have hoped that the increased testing would lead to a decreased percentage in the number of positive cases compared to the number of negative cases.
But, at this stage, that doesn't seem to be happening, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In the 10-day span from April 24 through Sunday, May 3, the number of tests completed has been between 2,193 and 3,632 every day, the highest totals the state has seen so far.
On each of those days, the percentage of those tests that have been positive has never been below 6.9% and never been above 12.7%, which is near the averages reported before testing started reaching new highs.
On Sunday, another 304 positive cases were confirmed, representing 11.1% of the tests completed that day; 2,427 negative tests were reported that day for a total of 2,731 tests reported Sunday.
Laboratories across the state are capable of processing almost 11,000 coronavirus tests per day, but the number of tests actually being conducted is far under that.
The state total for confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is now 7,964. The total is on pace to surpass 8,000 Monday.
Also on Sunday, five new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin were reported, the lowest daily total in more than a week. The highest daily total so far has been 19, which has happened twice: on April 4 and April 29.
Those five new deaths push the state's death total to 339.
As of Friday, 13 people have died from COVID-19 in Racine County. There have also been 435 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county. That means that 3% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county have died.
Also in Racine County, a total of 3,007 tests have been conducted so far. Since 435 of them came back positive, that means that just shy of 14.5% of tests have been positive.
Racine County's total population is approximately 196,000.
Swinging on a closed swingset
'We miss our customers'
Ted
No mask, mask
Social distancing? What social distancing?
Signs along Milwaukee Avenue
Signs along Milwaukee Avenue
This man wants a haircut
At the ReOpen Burlington rally
A man kneels next to his "No Work=No Taxes" sign
A Prince fan
'It's not always Safer at Home'
Sign asks for reopening of businesses, criticize Mayor Jeannie Hefty
Riding the supposedly off-limits swing
A counter-protestor
Signs call out Evers
Could they close?
These protesters 'do not CONSENT'
ReOpen Burlington rally: ‘The excessive closures do not match the effects of the virus’
Organizer and her sign
A medley of protesters
Woman at protest wearing Donald Trump-branded apparel and a mask
Sign criticizes socialism
Organizer chats
Organizer speaks
Protest signs
ReOpen Wisconsin organizer speaks at rally in Burlington
