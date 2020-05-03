As statewide COVID-19 testing ramps up, percentage of positive tests remains mostly steady

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 tests completed across Wisconsin has been quickly rising in recent weeks.

As the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rises, many have hoped that the increased testing would lead to a decreased percentage in the number of positive cases compared to the number of negative cases.

But, at this stage, that doesn't seem to be happening, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In the 10-day span from April 24 through Sunday, May 3, the number of tests completed has been between 2,193 and 3,632 every day, the highest totals the state has seen so far.

On each of those days, the percentage of those tests that have been positive has never been below 6.9% and never been above 12.7%, which is near the averages reported before testing started reaching new highs.

On Sunday, another 304 positive cases were confirmed, representing 11.1% of the tests completed that day; 2,427 negative tests were reported that day for a total of 2,731 tests reported Sunday.

Laboratories across the state are capable of processing almost 11,000 coronavirus tests per day, but the number of tests actually being conducted is far under that.