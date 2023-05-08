The Fox River at Case Eagle Park in Rochester is a favorite spot for area fishing enthusiasts. Located at 310 S. Rochester St., the park offers scenic shorelines and a swift current for challenging fishing. The 239-acre park also includes a canoe launch, bike trails and a dog park.
