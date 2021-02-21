As snow piles up, so does overtime pay for snowplow operators | 'You do whatever it takes'

Snow removal is a priority that cannot be avoided because of budget concerns, Rooney said.

“We’re tasked with doing the job,” he said. “And we do it until the job gets done.”

Village of Waterford snowplow operators have logged 184 hours of overtime, far below the budgeted plan for as many as 880 hours.

On a calendar year basis, a budget typically covers the end of one winter season in February and March, along with the start of the next winter season in the following November and December.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said his public works overtime budget could yet go over budget in 2021. But it’s still “way too early in our budget to tell for sure,” he said.

Mount Pleasant crews have logged 850 hours of overtime so far, but Public Works Director Tony Beyer thinks his department’s budget will manage to sustain any remaining snowstorms. Beyer said the village gives him about 1,200 hours of overtime for snow removal each year.

He noted that January was relatively mild, while February has brought several significant snowstorms requiring street cleanup crews to go the extra mile. He added that “Mother Nature likes to catch up on you.”

