As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates' anti-abortion stances.

On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson's pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.

Conservative ads have largely avoided the abortion issue, but focus on public safety, hammering Lt. Gov. Barnes and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on rising violent crime in Wisconsin. Law enforcement organizations have overwhelmingly endorsed Republicans over Democrats in Wisconsin this year.

Also on Monday, Barnes made stops in the Racine area, including showing for unionized employees on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant outside CNH Industrial from where local workers have been on strike since May 2. There is no end in sight for the strike that is now entering its sixth month.

Barnes has tried to position himself as a pro-labor choice, repeatedly saying in advertisements that his father, Jesse, worked third-shift; Barnes is endorsed by UAW (United Auto Workers) Wisconsin, the union that CNH workers are organized under. Jesse joined his son on the picket line Monday.

Johnson has been endorsed by Associated Builders & Contractors, National Federation of Independent Business and the pro-free market Campaign for Working Families political action committee.

Later Monday afternoon, Barnes rallied with "Moms For Mandela" supporters at Littleport Brewing Co., 214 Third Street, for an event that was part of the "Ron Against Roe" campaign tour. Littleport is becoming a hub for political events led by Democrats, having hosted Evers earlier in the campaign.

All of Wisconsin's statewide elections this year are considered toss-ups: between Tim Michels and Evers for governor, Johnson against Barnes for Senate, Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, long-time incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette seeking to stave off a challenge from Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, and Republican John Leiber facing off with Democrat Aaron Richardson to replace incumbent state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski who is not seeking reelection.

While polls show a majority of Wisconsinites and Americans support at least partial legality for abortion, it does not appear like that issue alone will win for Democrats, considering how polls are indicating the big-ticket races will be narrowly decided and Republicans in recent years have outperformed expectations in Wisconsin.

Election Day is Nov. 8.