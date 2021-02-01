As Republicans and Democrats bicker over path forward, Wisconsin's unemployment system remains outdated

MADISON — Two years ago, as Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development was internally discussing how to upgrade its unemployment system, which still runs on a nearly-defunct computer programming language that’s nearly 50 years old, staff expected they would have to fight to convince legislators that spending millions to update the state’s unemployment insurance system would be a worthy cause.
Then the pandemic happened. Job losses hit record highs, including more than 300,000 individual applications in less than a month from March 15-April 6. A backlog of unemployment claims took more than half-a-year to clear. There were more than 51,000 appeals from March through the end of the year, triple 2019’s total.
The need for an upgrade was obvious.
In the fallout from the Great Recession which began in 2008, the peak demand on UI came in 2010. The peak demand amid the COVID recession came in less than two months.
It was uncharted territory. The need to improve Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance procedures became obvious.
“Hundreds of thousands of people have now endured our flawed system,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek during a briefing last week. She was appointed after DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman was fired by Gov. Tony Evers last September.
Pechacek expressed that she is afraid the state could run into this problem — with thousands abruptly becoming unemployed in a short period of time — again.
The U.S. economy is “unstable,” Pechacek said, and “we are constantly facing the possibility of falling behind again” even though the backlog has been cleared for a month and demand on the UI system has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Pechacek maintained that an upgrade is needed to give DWD the “ability to respond to future recessions.”
“Even minor changes are cumbersome and time-consuming to implement,” said Neeraj Kulkarni, director of IT services and chief information officer, during last week’s briefing.
Kulkarni noted that often the same information needs to be manually inputted into several systems, rather than having to do it once as modern software can do automatically, which is not only redundant but error-prone and “often leading to inconsistent data.”
The cost of the massive upgrade and how it could be financed are still up in the air, and a major point of contention in Madison between Republican and Democratic leaders.
When Evers ordered a special session of the Legislature to discuss/approve $5.3 million in funding to continue the process of modernizing Wisconsin’s UI system, the Republicans who control the Legislature balked, arguing that Evers had the ability to spend that money without legislative approval.
Evers has indicated he doesn’t want to make that investment without commitment from the Legislature to continue the process.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement to Wisconsin Public Radio that last week’s “briefing showed the very real need to modernize the unemployment insurance system and I hope the governor was watching … his administration should get to work fixing this issue using any one of the available avenues outlined by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.”
The memo Vos is referring to was requested by Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and can be found at bit.ly/3ozRiHX.
Evers is expected to reveal his proposed 2021-23 biennial budget in the coming months.
Known problem, unknown resolution
Wisconsin has already sent millions down the drain on past failed attempts to upgrade the system, such as in 2007 when then-Gov. Jim Doyle pulled the plug on an upgrade because of money concerns even though the process had already begun.
During the last budget process two years ago, DWD didn’t even request money for the upgrade, although in summer 2019 DWD was taking part in “vendor demos” to plan for a future upgrade.
During a recent Senate Committee on Economic and Workforce Development Committee hearing, Republican Sen. Dan Feyen of Fond du Lac asked Pechacek: “The DWD budget did not include anything for a system upgrade, so when were you guys planning to move ahead with the system upgrade?”
Pechacek, who joined DWD in September, replied: “So DWD has been working with the governor’s office on finding the appropriate funding mechanism for such a large project. And the governor has expressed his commitment to making this happen. It is certainly going to be a priority for him, which is why he called the special session, to see if we could get that commitment and get this process moving forward.”
With interest accounted for, the cost of upgrading the system could be as much as $100 million and could take as long as five years to implement.