As Republicans and Democrats bicker over path forward, Wisconsin's unemployment system remains outdated

Pechacek expressed that she is afraid the state could run into this problem — with thousands abruptly becoming unemployed in a short period of time — again.

The U.S. economy is “unstable,” Pechacek said, and “we are constantly facing the possibility of falling behind again” even though the backlog has been cleared for a month and demand on the UI system has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Pechacek maintained that an upgrade is needed to give DWD the “ability to respond to future recessions.”

“Even minor changes are cumbersome and time-consuming to implement,” said Neeraj Kulkarni, director of IT services and chief information officer, during last week’s briefing.

Kulkarni noted that often the same information needs to be manually inputted into several systems, rather than having to do it once as modern software can do automatically, which is not only redundant but error-prone and “often leading to inconsistent data.”

The cost of the massive upgrade and how it could be financed are still up in the air, and a major point of contention in Madison between Republican and Democratic leaders.

