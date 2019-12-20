As petition circulates for his firing, Yorkville School's chief 'confident' issues will be resolved

Early on in the school year, Peterson heard “rumblings” that staff members were dissatisfied with changes taking place, he said. To demonstrate how much the school had changed since it was first founded in 1885, Peterson said he took staff to the original Yorkville No. 4 schoolhouse, 17640 Old Yorkville Road, which was used as a school until 1959.

“We (Peterson and Werley-Gonzalez) are not bull-in-the-China-shop kind of people,” Peterson said. “We are leaders that can respect what’s happening and set goals and grow from there.”

Some spending changes have been wholly necessary, though, Peterson said. Even with the referendum passed in 2018 and active through the 2022-23 school year, the school faces a budget deficit.

The referendum raised property taxes by $1.43 per every $1,000 in assessed value for a total of an additional $670,000 per year going toward operating costs. It has enabled the school to raise total staff pay by 7% over the past two school years, complete various renovations and add a full-time interventionist and gifted/talented position.