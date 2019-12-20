As petition circulates for his firing, Yorkville School's chief 'confident' issues will be resolved

YORKVILLE — Even as opposition mounts in the form of a petition to have him fired, Yorkville Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Peterson says he’s confident the administration and staff will work out their differences.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 112 people had signed a petition calling on the Yorkville School Board to remove Peterson just five months into his tenure as superintendent.
The petition, started Dec. 12 on Change.org by the anonymous “Yorkville Unites” group, comes in the wake of an uprising from school faculty in late September, when more than 25 staff members signed a letter to the School Board alleging a toxic work environment. Peterson took a leave of absence two weeks later, and Michael DeGuelle, the school’s business manager, left the school under unclear circumstances.
“We no longer have confidence in Superintendent Jeff Peterson’s ability to lead our district, and we ask that you immediately take the steps necessary to bring new leadership to the Yorkville J2 School district,” the petition reads.
Peterson returned from leave on Nov. 11. He assumed the superintendent position in July after having been the school’s principal for the 2018-19 school year. He replaced former Superintendent Dave Alexander, who retired in July after 25 years at the school. First-year Principal Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez was also brought on in July.
“Some of the staff members have only worked with one superintendent in their life, in one school. Change is scary for some people, and we wanted to honor that,” Peterson said Wednesday morning at his office.
Soon after taking charge, Peterson and the School Board started enacting changes. Staff alleged the changes — such as altering the start and end dates of staff contracts and reducing the amount of allotted sick days — were made with little to no communication, and that the work environment had become toxic and “verbally threatening.”
“At present, there is critically low morale and a severe lack of communication and transparency with the community,” the petition says.
The soonest the petition could go to the school board is January, based on the current meeting schedule.
Early ‘rumblings’
Early on in the school year, Peterson heard “rumblings” that staff members were dissatisfied with changes taking place, he said. To demonstrate how much the school had changed since it was first founded in 1885, Peterson said he took staff to the original Yorkville No. 4 schoolhouse, 17640 Old Yorkville Road, which was used as a school until 1959.
“We (Peterson and Werley-Gonzalez) are not bull-in-the-China-shop kind of people,” Peterson said. “We are leaders that can respect what’s happening and set goals and grow from there.”
Some spending changes have been wholly necessary, though, Peterson said. Even with the referendum passed in 2018 and active through the 2022-23 school year, the school faces a budget deficit.
The referendum raised property taxes by $1.43 per every $1,000 in assessed value for a total of an additional $670,000 per year going toward operating costs. It has enabled the school to raise total staff pay by 7% over the past two school years, complete various renovations and add a full-time interventionist and gifted/talented position.
The school hired DeGuelle to implement better financing practices such as requiring staff to get pre-approval for reimbursable expenses and more granularly budgeting spending categories. Printers in individual rooms have also been replaced by several centralized copying machines, which carry a lower cost.
“We face challenges,” Peterson said. “There are systems that have to be in place. … It’s just necessary to be efficient and have a system that creates equity and ease of organization.”
Issues persist
Despite the rosy picture Peterson paints, the school presently has undeniable, pressing issues — as evidenced by the petition and staff letter. The petition expresses concern that if teacher morale remains low, students could suffer.
The Yorkville petition accuses the administration of “conducting faculty intimidation meetings under the guise of encouraging professionalism.”
“We’re working very hard with our staff to establish a positive climate, because we know that a positive climate is good for kids, and it’s good for adults,” Werley-Gonzalez said.
The school has established staff groups to help with decision-making for topics such as student discipline, and begun implementing a way for teachers to publicly acknowledge coworkers’ achievements during staff meetings.
“I think if you asked around the building you would probably hear 30 different theories of why our culture is where it is right now,” Werley-Gonzalez said. “And I would say it’s not our culture; it’s our climate. We’re in a difficult time right now.”
When asked if the public backlash is an indication that changes are not working, Werley-Gonzalez said she believes tensions will cool off after some time.
Striving for growth
On Yorkville Elementary’s 2018-19 report card from the state Department of Public Instruction, the school received a five-star rating, with an overall score of 84.1 out of 100. That metric denotes the school “significantly exceeds expectations.”
Peterson and Werley-Gonzalez hope to improve the overall score to 90 — and sometimes unpopular changes will be necessary to achieve that goal because “you have to look at things under a microscope” to make progress when scores are already good, Peterson said.
“Our job is to work through a difficult moment of change so that we can get on the same page with what we’re trying to do for students, and what students deserve,” Werley-Gonzalez said.
In an effort to get parents and staff more involved, the School Board is also currently seeking applications from community members who would like to serve on the School Board’s Policy and Budget, Finance and Employee Handbook committees. Applications and more information can be found at yorkville.k12.wi.us/district/school-board.cfm.
Staff, families and other community members are always welcome to speak with administrators about any concerns, Peterson said.
“I’m confident, because I have a positive outlook, when we align the parts of the recipe, we have so many advantages that other districts don’t have,” Peterson said. “I will say I’m confident in the potential. I may not be confident in the time frame.”
But at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, almost 30 parents and teachers spoke out against issues plaguing the school. Gym teacher Nate Meyer said staff members fear retribution if they speak up.
“We’re deathly afraid,” Meyer told the board. “... I’m not going to lie. I’m afraid to say anything, because this is my job. I am afraid of what’s going to happen. I am afraid if I say something to you, next year I’m not back.”
Journal Times reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this report.
