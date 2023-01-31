As local Applebee's prepares to close, man shares story of his mother, featured among the restaurant's historical photos

RACINE — The last time Scott Leonard visited Racine, he stopped into Applebee’s on Green Bay Road — not just for the appetizers, but to visit the mural of historic photos.

One particular photo at the restaurant, which announced it will be closing Feb. 5, shows a young, professional woman shopping in 1959.

Her name at that time was Karen Sandberg, but Scott always called her mom.

Family history

Scott has heard the history of that photo from his mom.

Karen Sandberg moved to Milwaukee in 1956 after graduating from high school to attend a year-long business school. She was 17 years old.

Sandberg eventually landed a position as executive secretary at Miller Brewing in 1957, where she met her future husband, Dick Leonard, who worked in the marketing department.

In 1959, the company was conducting a photoshoot in a supermarket for the employee magazine, and Dick Leonard asked them to include his fiancée.

The two were married later the same year.

By the end of 1960, Karen – now Karen Leonard – put in her notice and left Miller Brewing. She was pregnant with her first child, whom she named Scott.

The years went by and one day Karen Leonard and her daughter, Sue Haag, stopped into Applebee’s in Delafield.

There, on the wall, was the photo of Karen taken in 1959 by Miller Brewing. Scott said his mother and sister were very surprised.

According to Scott, who is in the process of relocating and will soon call Racine home, the family made it a point to visit Applebee’s restaurants to see which locations might have the photo of their mother.

“The story I’ve heard is that 10 or 15 years ago, the company in Waukesha that owns the chain of Applebee’s in Wisconsin was looking to redecorate and settled on a theme of brewing history in the state,” Scott said. “They contacted various libraries and companies looking for suitable photos to use in their mural designs.

“My guess is they contacted Miller Brewing, who still had this old photo.”

When the family learned the Applebee’s in Stevens Point was closing, Scott said, the family attempted to get the photo of their mom off the wall, but the logistics made that impractical.

“But the company kindly sent me a file of the mural artwork,” Scott said. “It was so massive that they had to leave it for me in Dropbox.”

Scott reduced the copy to something more easily managed and sent it off to Shutterfly, which made a 48-inch wide version.

They gave the photo to their mom.

“She was thrilled with it, and it hung in her kitchen the past few years,” Scott said. “When she pre-planned her funeral, she demanded it be brought into church and put on an easel.”

When Karen died on Dec. 15, 2021, that’s exactly what they did.

