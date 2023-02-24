As Kenosha County is considering banning the popular smartphone application TikTok from county-owned devices, Racine County has been one step ahead.

Racine County’s Information Technology Department removed the TikTok app from all Racine County electronics, including county-issued cellphones, laptops and personal computers Jan. 9.

In Kenosha County, a Finance and Administration Committee agenda for Wednesday listed the topic of banning TikTok for discussion, but the meeting was canceled due to bad weather and likely is to be rescheduled for next week, said Kenosha County Communication Manager Joe Potente.

The Racine County decision was made for security reasons, county staffers are saying.

Sarah Street, Racine County Human Resources director, said the decision came from a joint team of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, the county IT Department and the Human Resources Department because of the nationwide conversation surrounding security vulnerabilities.

“We took a proactive approach to removing TikTok from county devices after reviewing the national conversation surrounding potential security vulnerabilities,” Delagrave said in a statement. “It’s important that we take any cyber threat seriously, especially when it potentially involves the personal data of our employees and residents.”

The video-sharing app is available in more than 150 countries, has over 1 billion users and has been downloaded more than 210 million times in the United States, according to marketing agency Wallaroo Media.

It’s used by two-thirds of American teenagers and has become the second-most popular domain in the world.

The app is owned by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020, and has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location.

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok user data could be shared by ByteDance Ltd. with China’s authoritarian government.

U.S. officials also have long worried that the Chinese government might use TikTok to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Nearly half of states nationwide including Wisconsin, universities across the country including those in the University of Wisconsin system, Congress and the U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app.

Racine County does not have a presence on TikTok and there wasn’t a need for employees to be on the app, Street said.

The county’s IT Department was able to uninstall all TikTok apps from county electronics if downloaded, so employees did not have to take any action, she said. The county has a device management solution set up which blocks future installation of the app.

“We have not heard any complaints at all,” Street said of the month and a half so far without the app.

Street said the team felt that quick action was more beneficial rather than sending the topic to a committee or the County Board. The team discussed the topic for about a week before taking action.

“We didn’t see a reason why. There’s no professional reason for employees to utilize TikTok, it just seemed logical to take that action and act quickly,” Street said. “And there were really no drawbacks to not doing it.”

Racine County District 11 Supervisor Bob Miller was on board with the ban.

“Due to the TikTok connections with communist China, a ban is appropriate,” Miller said. “Especially in light of news about China spying with its surveillance balloons, we must be vigilant to protect our country and all of our citizens.”

Reporting from The Associated Press contributed to this article.