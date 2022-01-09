As I See It: What to expect this year

By Jan. 9, people don’t say “Happy New Year” often. But that didn’t stop Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant from perceiving what will transpire in 2022. The somber soothsayer did that while peering into an inverted brandy snifter at the Dover Inn. This is the third or fourth year the distinctive diviner has delivered his findings to Yours Truly. His accuracy rate constantly hovers around .000.
Here is what the fearless sincere seer sees forthcoming for us in the foreseeable future:
- Racine County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse will be elected governor of Wisconsin after being endorsed by all of the state’s political parties. He will succeed Tony Evers who will be appointed U.S. ambassador to Lichtenstein.
- All major television networks will interrupt programming with this breaking news: “Vice President Kamala Harris, in Wisconsin campaigning for Democrat candidates, was seen at Racine’s Party on the Pavement WEARING A DRESS!”
- Foxconn will announce it qualifies for another tax credit because it has hired 827 persons. Their job will be removing a large portion of a tree from Horlick Dam where it has been since the Crimean War.
- Speaking of Horlick Dam, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will announce it is solving Burlington’s desire to save Echo Lake by moving Horlick Dam from the Root River to the White River.
- Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at a Racine Lutheran-St. Catherine’s basketball game.
- Britney Spears will be the grand marshal of the Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade.
- State Rep. Robin Vos,. R-Rochester, will publish a novel, “The Day the Grinch Stole an Election”.
- The Over Our Head Players will present “Athlete’s Foot,” a play by Jacques Strapp about a Chicago Bears place kicker who failed 634 consecutive field goal attempts.
- The Minnesota Vikings will fire head coach Mike Zimmer and attempt to hire Union Grove High School football coach Scott McClelland to replace him. McClelland will decline, asking, “Why would I leave a winning program to coach a team whose only success each year is a home field victory over the Green Bay Packers?” The Vikings also announce they will have a new quarterback next fall — Aaron Rodgers.
- President Biden will direct Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit Drought School in western Racine County to get pointers on how to educate children.
- Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted of murder charges in Kenosha, will change his name and move to Noah’s Peak in Italy.
- The Journal Times and Kenosha News will receive the Pulitzer Prize for their combined series on climate change in which they report that, unbelievably, there still is one television station in the United States — KRUD-TV in northwest Alaska — that does not have a young, attractive female weather reporter.
- In late December, Wisconsin media will report the top news story of 2022 was about a Milwaukee attorney who in 2022 received one call. That’s all.
- Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will arrest Emmert Dose for being a public nuisance. District Atty. Patricia Hanson will charge Dose with illegally imitating a writer and a panel of Racine County Circuit Court judges will sentence him to 56 years of around-the-clock viewing of Dr. Phil and Judge Judy reruns.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.