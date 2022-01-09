As I See It: What to expect this year

By Jan. 9, people don’t say “Happy New Year” often. But that didn’t stop Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant from perceiving what will transpire in 2022. The somber soothsayer did that while peering into an inverted brandy snifter at the Dover Inn. This is the third or fourth year the distinctive diviner has delivered his findings to Yours Truly. His accuracy rate constantly hovers around .000.