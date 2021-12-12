 Skip to main content
AS I SEE IT

As I See It: Finding tips in washer

Is your washer grateful for your patronage? Mine pays me when I use it.

About a month ago when I removed items from the washer, I found a shiny dime in the bottom of the drum. And last week, the washer left a penny. Evidently, it was so pleased that I called on it to wash my clothes, it left the coins for tips. (Or was it apologizing for turning my T-shirts and underwear inside out?)

Two other times, it paid me in buttons. I could only guess it noticed a couple of shirts were missing buttons so it gave me a couple.

My stove and coffee maker don’t do anything like that.

Well, the coffee maker has one trait I admire. It turns itself off when it feels I don’t need any more hot coffee.

The microwave oven is considerate, too. It utters three short bings when it completes its assignment.

Well, it does when I am wearing hearing aids. I don’t know if it does otherwise.

The refrigerator is a loyal performer but doesn’t bing or do anything like that. I wish it would find a way to warn me when the lettuce is starting to wilt or the expiration date on the yogurt is approaching. A few years ago, it spoiled milk a few times. But then I started storing it on a shelf instead of in the door and now Friendly Fridge takes care of it, even well beyond the expiration date.

The freezing compartment plays a magic trick that continually astounds me. I have this cute oblong tray with compartments. Often I fill it with water and put in in the freezer. The next time I take the tray out, the freezer has converted the water into ice cubes! I like that, especially when I have a hankering for a Manhattan on the rocks.

The dishwasher annoys me now and then. Although it courteously turns on a little light to indicate the dishes are dry, sometimes there is water on an inverted glass or cup making me reach for a dishtowel to dry the item before putting it away. Sometimes I show the water-topped item to the dishwasher and say, “You call this dry?” But then I say to myself, “Myself, drying a few glasses or cups is a small price to pay for having something wash all those dishes instead of doing it yourself.”

A nice feature of my clothes dryer is that it emits a loud blare during the last minute of its cycle. That’s a nice feature. But I don’t know where it finds the facial tissue it deposits in the lint trap.

My favorite dryer was the one my late in-laws, Alex and Marie Herdt who lived on Harriet Street, had. At the end of its assigned task, it played the first four notes of “How dry I am.”

I could mention Siri, who lived in the last car I drove and referred to roundabouts as traffic circles, but I want to do a load of laundry. Maybe I’ll find another tip.

Emmert Dose

To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

