As I See It: Eating worms and mud pies

Yuk. The only thing I did with worms was put them on fish hooks only to learn that many fish also didn’t eat worms.

“We would spend hours building our go-carts out of scraps and then ride them down a hill.”

I didn’t know what a go-cart was but I am sorry I can’t share that memory.

“We fell out of trees, broke bones and lost teeth and there were no lawsuits.”

Thankfully, I never fell out of a tree. I broke a fibula when a stepladder I was on fell. But that was 40 years after 1955. Does that count?

We were given BB guns for our 10th birthdays, .22 rifles for our 12th.

I wasn’t that young. In fact, when I received a BB gun, my friend who was three months younger received a 410-gauge shotgun.

The writer of this email made the same comments other “good old days” authors do. Such as children of the neighborhood would play outside from morning to night while today’s young people are cooped up inside playing video games and texting.