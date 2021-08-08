As I See It: Eating worms and mud pies

A friend forwarded an email saying 1925-1955 were great years in which to be born.
Ah, yes, 1925-1955, The Great Depression, The Dust Bowl, KKK lynchings and cross burning, World War II, the Holocaust, Korean War, communists coming to power in Eastern Europe and China.
Well, the writer put a positive spin to it: “Wars won, technology developed. Generations after future generations will never experience what we did. What a generation we turned out to be.”
The bulk of the email compared growing up when there weren’t the restrictions, safeguards, rules or mandates we have today.
Yet, I didn’t identify with many of the writer’s experiences.
For example.
- “We were born to mothers who may have smoked and/or drank while they were pregnant. They took aspirin, ate blue cheese dressing, tuna from the can and didn’t get tested for diabetes.”
My mother didn’t smoke or drink nor did she eat blue cheese dressing or tuna from the can.
- “... we were put to sleep on our tummies in baby cribs covered with bright-colored lead-based paint.”
Not me.
- “We ate worms and mud pies made from dirt.”
Yuk. The only thing I did with worms was put them on fish hooks only to learn that many fish also didn’t eat worms.
- “We would spend hours building our go-carts out of scraps and then ride them down a hill.”
I didn’t know what a go-cart was but I am sorry I can’t share that memory.
- “We fell out of trees, broke bones and lost teeth and there were no lawsuits.”
Thankfully, I never fell out of a tree. I broke a fibula when a stepladder I was on fell. But that was 40 years after 1955. Does that count?
- We were given BB guns for our 10th birthdays, .22 rifles for our 12th.
I wasn’t that young. In fact, when I received a BB gun, my friend who was three months younger received a 410-gauge shotgun.
The writer of this email made the same comments other “good old days” authors do. Such as children of the neighborhood would play outside from morning to night while today’s young people are cooped up inside playing video games and texting.
He or she didn’t mention one of my activities growing up on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 67 miles east-northeast of Renville — picking potato bugs off potato plants.
There were some memories I shared. Among them: “Riding in the back of a pick-up truck on a warm day was always a special treat.”
So was standing on the running board of a moving car. I often received such rides from school to our mailbox with my arm through the Model A open window while chatting with the driver.
The writer also didn’t mention walking to school through snow up to the armpits. In May. Uphill both ways.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com