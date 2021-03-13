As I See It: Carthage teams get new name

A familiar poem by Robert Burns came to mind recently. Burnsie (I assume his friends called him that) penned a line that today translates into “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
I don’t know what mice plan except to destroy things and leave evidence of their presence.
But I had not only planned, but written, a column about Carthage College’s quest for a new nickname for its athletic teams. Then, oh my, things went awry.
Because Carthage College is way down in Kenosha, many Racine area people don’t pay much attention to it.
That’s too bad. It’s a great school with a nice campus overlooking Lake Michigan. Many Racine County residents are students there, some excel in athletics. The school even has a Dose among its illustrious alumni. (No, not Yours Truly.)
Carthage has a nice football stadium — although I think the Carthage Alumni Association should spring for padded seats. It also has a fine indoor sports facility, Tarble Arena, but it, too, has a major flaw. Fans have to climb steps or take an elevator to the second story to buy tickets and gain entry to a basketball game. That’s a bit of a bother for some of us old goats.
Years ago, Carthage teams were called Redmen. Because that designation was rightfully deemed derogatory, the nice people in charge scuttled that name about 30 years ago. But — and I speak as a minority of one — the choice for a new team name was silly. The male teams were known as the Red Men, referring, I think, to the fact they wore red uniforms. The women’s teams were Lady Reds.
Last year, the nice people again had the good sense to ditch those names. They also purged Torchie, Carthage’s version of Bucky Badger or Goldie Gopher. In other words, the Torch has passed.
Last fall the school said students and, I think, other people could suggest names and a decision would be made this spring.
My March column would have suggested the school consider Kenosha’s auto making history.
How about the Carthage Ramblers? Carthage Gremlins? Carthage Spirit? Carthage Hornets or Concords or Pacers or Ambassadors? Or one could take liberty with the name Nash and come up with the Carthage Gnashers.
Then things went awry. Two weeks ago the school announced it had picked a new nickname so I had to rewrite the column.
According to my usually reliable source, Liza Lottatymes, the naming group met on Art Keller Field at a socially distant five yards apart. There, recently retired Nomor (Red) Menn said, “Before that Neanderthal columnist for the Journal Times makes goofy suggestions, we should announce our choice.”
That’s when the school announced Carthage teams will henceforth be the Firebirds.
The local Carthaginians explained that the firebird appears in folklore of several cultures and is a mythical creature made of fire or light. It’s described as bold, fierce, uncommon, majestic and inspiring.
Yours Truly salutes the choice. Know what? There once was a car called the Firebird. But it was a Pontiac, not made in Kenosha.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.
Editor’s Note: Emmert Dose’s monthly column will return to the Family & Life section in April.