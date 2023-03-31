WIND POINT — While a financial advisory firm is proposing to create the village’s first Tax Incremental District to cover unexpected costs of a stormwater retention pond in a housing development that has been in the works for five years, the Wind Point Village Board is wary of whether that will fly with its residents.

A study surrounding the proposed TID is continuing after the village’s March meeting.

Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp. (which is doing business as TNG28, LLC), has been working since 2018 on the nearly 14-acre project at 290 Jonsue Lane, to be known as the Villas of Wind Point.

Because of rising costs, inflation, stormwater retention pond sizing issues and, as a result, delays in construction, piles of rubble still sit on the property and have been seen as an eyesore to neighbors and village officials alike.

The financial advisory firm, Ehlers and Associates, said financing for the stormwater would have to be provided through Tax Incremental Financing, instead of through a loan from the developer, which Newport had proposed.

“It is a virtual certainty that the residents of Wind Point would not support the creation of a TID,” said outgoing Village President Susan Sanabria.

History

Wind Point School was previously located at the site; the building was deteriorating and attracting vandals. The village in 2017 asked Racine Unified School District to empty the school.

RUSD offered Newport Development ownership of the property in exchange for demolition.

The developer took possession and demolished the building in 2018.

Some of the debris from demolition has been piled on the property since that time, awaiting planned construction.

Newport told the village that the property is taking on stormwater from the surrounding properties, both inside and outside the village limits, and as a consequence, the stormwater pond would have to be much bigger and more costly than the developer originally anticipated.

In November, the developer formally requested $350,000 from the village toward the expected $725,000 cost of the stormwater retention pond.

Newport proposed financing through a loan at 5% interest. Principal and interest would be repaid using future property tax revenue from the new housing, according to a village memo.

The developer said that without the requested village financing, it would not seek approval from the Village of Caledonia for a gravity fed sewer system, nor would it work to obtain the necessary easements for this sewer line that would travel north to Four Mile Road.

The developer also offered to fund the cost of an analysis by Ehlers and Associates.

Ehlers serves municipalities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Illinois and Kansas.

In the analysis, Ehlers would determine whether the request is warranted and feasible. It would analyze whether the project could go forward “but for” the provision of a subsidy from the village.

The report also would include various financing options aside from a loan from the developer.

At the March 9 board meeting, Wind Point Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Brian Graziano reported that Ehlers’ said financing could be provided through TIF, rather than through a loan from the developer.

TIF expands a local tax base by using property tax revenue. A TIF is different than a Tax Incremental District; a TID is the physical area.

Ehlers also confirmed that the village could refuse to move forward with the funding request, even if Ehlers determines the request meets the “but for” test.

Village response

At the March board meeting, Sanabria raised several concerns.

She said that Newport never said it needs funding from the village at any of the Plan Commission, Architectural Review Board or Village Board meetings over the past several years.

The project has been in the works for five years, yet the developer has not secured approval from Caledonia for the sanitary sewer infrastructure, nor has the developer secured the needed easements for the sanitary sewer system.

“If the Village Board does not move forward with the TIF, and if the developer does not pursue the project, then I believe a request must be made to the developer to clean up the piles of debris and restore the property by a certain date,” Sanabria said. “After six years, the serious issues that have impeded progress on this development to date … brings the question of whether the development can be completed as proposed. … So I have to ask, is the project viable?”

“We all want to see something move on there, because it’s all torn up,” said Trustee Alison McCulloch, who is expected to take over as village president after running unopposed for the seat in the April 4 election.

“I am personally not convinced that any kind of municipal assistance, taxpayer assistance, in any form, whether it’s pay-go or otherwise, is warranted in this instance,” Trustee Brian Biernat said. “If we could guarantee ourselves there’s no skin off our teeth to have Ehlers go ahead and proceed with doing this analysis, I think we should. I don’t think we lose anything, and we could gain something.”

Sanabria moved to continue the Ehlers financial analysis of TIF to offset the construction costs of the pond. The motion passed unanimously.

“If we don’t do it, it gives Newport an excuse not to go forward,” Sanabria said.

Upon completion of the Ehlers’ analysis, and if the project meets the “but for” test, a public hearing must be held on the matter of a TIF before it could be initiated.

Any and all work that is being done by or for the village on this project is being charged to Newport Development. This includes work performed by the village attorney and village engineer, costs related to site inspections, staff time spent on the project, and, if approved, the full cost of any financial analysis performed by Ehlers, according to a village memo.

Developer response

Newport Development President Ray Leffler said there are two issues: sewer lines from Four Mile Road and the cost of the pond due to extra water from the surrounding areas.

The approximate 3,500 tons of rock on the site can be cleaned up, Leffler said, and used for roads and driveways.

Leffler said the company remains committed to the development and is awaiting what Ehlers says about how to handle the stormwater.

“With an election coming, we’re hoping we have the same Village Board support,” Leffler said. “It’s been a thorny issue.”

He added that economic times have changed.

Even with interest rates going up and the company’s costs increasing 5-6% from last year, “at this point, if we got through the issues that we need to get through, we would still build the project,” Leffler said. “It really is out of my hands, and as time marches on, we will wait and see what they have to say.”

