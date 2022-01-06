As Echo Lake decision looms, Park Board member resigns, saying 'it's getting too political'

BURLINGTON — Just as the Burlington Park Board prepares to weigh in on the future of Echo Lake, a board member is stepping down and citing politics.

Board member Jon Schroeder said he has resigned because serving on the Park Board involves more politics that he anticipated.

“It’s getting too political,” he said.

Schroeder declined to elaborate or to say whether his resignation is related to the contentious Echo Lake issue.

“I’m not going to burn my bridges with anybody,” he said.

The Park Board has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 to begin deliberations on Echo Lake. The meeting is open to the public at the city’s public works facility, 2200 S. Pine St.

The seven-member Park Board will forward a recommendation to the Burlington City Council, which is scheduled to decide the issue in February.

The City Council on Tuesday made an appointment to replace Schroeder on the Park Board.

Appointed effective immediately was Sara Spencer, who had previously expressed an interest in getting involved in city government. Spencer said she is undecided on Echo Lake, but will be ready to cast her vote when the time comes.

“I have been doing my homework,” she said. “I’d like to educate myself before I make a decision.”

Separately, Spencer has filed as a candidate for City Council in the April elections. She is running unopposed for a seat being vacated by Alderman Ryan Heft in District 2.

With one alderman assigned to the Park Board, Spencer would become the council representative after April, and another citizen appointment will be necessary. By that time, however, the Echo Lake issue could be decided.

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and fortified, or it must be removed and the manmade pond drained.

City engineers have calculated that salvaging the lake would cost more than $5 million to rebuild the dam and dredge the polluted lake. Dismantling the dam would cost less, but it would mean the end of a lake that many in the community still value.

Leaders of a group called “Save Echo Lake & Dam” have been lobbying local and state officials on the issue for months, including Park Board members.

Schroeder, who was appointed to the Park Board about a year ago, emailed Mayor Jeannie Hefty in December that family and work demands were making it difficult for him to continue serving. At the time, he made no mention of politics.

On Wednesday, however, Schroeder cited politics as his reason for resigning, in an interview with The Journal Times and in a text message to city Public Works Director Peter Riggs, who is the staff liaison to the Park Board.

“I’m sorry I had to step down,” Schroeder wrote to Riggs. “It just got way to (sic) political, and I felt it wasn’t the right (sic) for me and what I was hoping to do on the board.”

Park Board records show that leaders of the “Save Echo Lake” group have been attending board meetings and pushing their issue since at least May, sometimes when the topic was not even on the agenda.

Other board members said they have no objection to the level of politics taking place.

Board member Annie Roebke said she has no idea what Schroeder meant, and that she has not felt any political pressure.

“Not at all,” she said. “Nothing on my end.”

Board Chairwoman Pat Hoffman acknowledged that Echo Lake supporters have spoken out at many board meetings. Hoffman said members of the public are welcome to address the board.

“I don’t think anyone found it offensive,” she added. “I didn’t see any eye-rolling.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.