As COVID-19 deaths continue, little information provided on deceased

RACINE COUNTY — Another four deaths were reported in Racine County between Tuesday and Wednesday, all of which were within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.

The total number of deaths in Racine County is now 31, 23 within CRCHD’s jurisdiction and eight within the City of Racine Health Department’s.

The county has not released any additional information about these deaths such as their age or whether they had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to the death.

By contrast, Walworth County health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths among older residents with pre-existing health conditions, bringing the total deaths there to 16.

Walworth County said all five victims were over age 80 and all lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. Officials did not indicate when the deaths occurred and did not identify the long-term care facilities where the deaths occurred.

In addition, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced Wednesday that six COVID-19-positive residents of a long-term care facility in Kenosha have died in recent weeks.