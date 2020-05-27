As COVID-19 deaths continue, little information provided on deceased

RACINE COUNTY — Another four deaths were reported in Racine County between Tuesday and Wednesday, all of which were within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
The total number of deaths in Racine County is now 31, 23 within CRCHD’s jurisdiction and eight within the City of Racine Health Department’s.
The county has not released any additional information about these deaths such as their age or whether they had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to the death.
By contrast, Walworth County health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths among older residents with pre-existing health conditions, bringing the total deaths there to 16.
Walworth County said all five victims were over age 80 and all lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. Officials did not indicate when the deaths occurred and did not identify the long-term care facilities where the deaths occurred.
In addition, the Kenosha County Division of Health announced Wednesday that six COVID-19-positive residents of a long-term care facility in Kenosha have died in recent weeks.
The deaths occurred at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center, 8400 Sheridan Road in Kenosha. Five individuals were on hospice care and already in comfort measures prior to testing positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Jen Freiheit, the county health officer.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Human Services, Racine County now has the third highest number of deaths reported in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County still has the highest death toll from the virus at 282, followed by Brown County with 33.
Waukesha County has reported 28 deaths and Kenosha has reported 24.
Racine County confirmed 1,598 COVID-19 cases out of 11,333 tests, a positive rate of 14.1%, down slightly from weeks of 15 to 16% of cases testing positive. CRCHD has 508 confirmed cases out of 5,285 tested, which is 9.6% positive, with another 118 probable cases. The City of Racine health department reported 1,090 confirmed cases out of 6,048 tested, meaning 18% of those tested were positive.
Racine County still has the third highest number of confirmed cases after Milwaukee with 6,748, Brown County with 2,285 and followed closely by neighboring Kenosha County with 1,033.
According to the New York Times’ nationwide coronavirus tracker, on Wednesday Racine was ranked 14th in the country for number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 632 or 3.21 per 1,000 residents. The tracker also categorized Racine’s growth as flat or decreasing.
Waukesha County has 593 confirmed cases and Walworth has 363.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.