As calls for police reform grow, legislators get law enforcement perspectives through ride-alongs, jail tours

RACINE COUNTY — As legislators and a small portion of the public call for defunding the police, some local representatives are trying to get a better understanding of how law enforcement works in Racine County.

“Just in general, I feel like all elected officials should take a walk-through of all areas we govern,” Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado said after touring the Racine County Jail with Supervisor Nick Demske. “It was very interesting. There were so many things I didn’t know about.”

Maldonado, whose 2nd District which includes a southwestern tract of the City of Racine, said that his constituents more often call for money to be divested away from law enforcement and incarceration, rather than putting more money into it.

That’s part of why he said it was important to invest time in learning more about the law enforcement side of things, to get that perspective he hears about less often in his day-to-day life.