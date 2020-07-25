As calls for police reform grow, legislators get law enforcement perspectives through ride-alongs, jail tours

RACINE COUNTY — As legislators and a small portion of the public call for defunding the police, some local representatives are trying to get a better understanding of how law enforcement works in Racine County.
“Just in general, I feel like all elected officials should take a walk-through of all areas we govern,” Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado said after touring the Racine County Jail with Supervisor Nick Demske. “It was very interesting. There were so many things I didn’t know about.”
Maldonado, whose 2nd District which includes a southwestern tract of the City of Racine, said that his constituents more often call for money to be divested away from law enforcement and incarceration, rather than putting more money into it.
That’s part of why he said it was important to invest time in learning more about the law enforcement side of things, to get that perspective he hears about less often in his day-to-day life.
“I want to definitely learn more and be open to hearing both sides. When I went into the County Jail, the officers were very open and willing to hear our concerns and being part of the solution. We need to have a conversation with our law enforcement. The impression I got was that they are more than willing to have this conversation” about reform, Maldonado said.
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, said that, to be a good representative, it’s essential for elected officials to get hands-on knowledge from the public workers they oversee — in law enforcement or otherwise.
“I think, like everything else we do to represent different groups (in Legislature), the more you can learn about how somebody actually does things, the more info you take away and that will funnel into better legislation,” the first-term Assemblyman said. “I don’t think you can ever get enough information.”
Wittke and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., recently did ride-alongs with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Wittke did three of them, one on each shift. Steil — whose district includes all of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties, as well as parts of adjacent counties — has also met with leaders of the Muskego, Williams Bay and Racine police departments.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has plans to do a ride-along this week with a Sturtevant Police Department K-9 Unit.
“Robin Vos reached out to me and wants to ride with our department … to gain some experience what we’re going through in law enforcement within the county,” Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said. “We’re very happy to have the speaker, our representative to our Assembly district, choosing our department to do so. I look forward to welcoming him.”
Wittke and Steil effusively praised local law enforcement agencies. Steil is oppposed to calls to defund police.
“Law enforcement responds to life-and-death situations. I commend their courage and I’m grateful for their courage. To my colleagues calling to defund the police, I encourage you to go on a ride-along with your local law enforcement department. Constructive acts and dialogue will serve our communities well,” he said in a Facebook video.
When it comes to reform, Wittke said that Wisconsin is already “ahead of the game” when it comes to certain aspects of policing. Although chokeholds aren’t explicitly banned in Wisconsin, they aren’t taught as a use-of-force technique by the Caledonia Police Department, Racine Police Department or Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
“To a T, their (law enforcement’s) goal is to maintain law and order,” Wittke said, “and to maintain safety for ourselves, our families, our children and our neighborhoods.”
Still, Wittke acknowledged, change is still at times necessary. Members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office have referred to their policies as “constantly evolving” as new, better, safer ways of policing are explored.
Maldonado said he still is rethinking having police from schools. He pointed out that a lot of the good work police officers do in schools, such as dealing with mental-health crises in students, could also be done by social workers and that he believes an armed officer doesn’t necessarily make schools safer.
Demske said that as he works as a legislator to “improve” and “transform” the criminal justice system — he is a member of the Youth Justice Advisory Committee, which is planning the county’s reimagined juvenile detention facility — he said that “getting the perspective of law enforcement is one small but very critical perspective to get in that conversation.”
Whether it’s law enforcement or one of the other government services — like the Racine County Circuit Court or District Attorney’s Office or the Treasurer’s Office — that the Racine County Board’s Government Services Committee oversees, Demske said legislators “need to know how much” each system “works, or doesn’t work, right now.”
