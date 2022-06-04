As a kid, she didn't know fossils had been living things. Now, this Kenosha artist uses them send a message

Lisa Bigalke started gathering fossils when visiting the beach as a child. At that time, she never made the connection that fossils were once living creatures.

“They were just something I found in the sand or in the dirt,” she said. “The older I get, the more I wonder at the fragility of life on Earth.”

Her fossil collection, as well as her wonder about animals and climate change, have sparked her recent art series.

Her Extinct Animal art series focuses on species loss in North America over the last 200 years. Specifically, she is focusing on extinction by human actions. Bigalke was recently selected as a Racine Art Museum 2022 Artist Fellow.

Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award are presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, i.e. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental or travel. The recipients were selected based on quality of artwork submitted.

All five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. A full-color exhibition catalogue will be printed to accompany the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2023, Aug. 30-Dec. 2, 2023.

‘Delightfully unexpected’

Bigalke, a Kenosha resident, is the first RAM Artist Fellowship recipient to have been awarded a second artist fellowship. Last time she won the fellowship, in 2016, she used the money for studio upgrades.

She has an extensive list of other shows and exhibitions she’s been a part of. The RAM fellowship exhibit will be her 15th solo exhibition. One of her works was most recently on display as a part of the “Together Again: Racine Kenosha“ show at the Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, from Feb. 8-May 13.

RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna said Bigalke’s work speaks to “a significant environmental issue” as she addresses species extinction.

“Her historical emphasis on pattern and color is combined with embroidered areas that add even further dimension, as well as texture,” Vigna said in a statement. “Her compositional choices as well as content made her work stand out.”

The development of her work within the period between the two selection cycles reflects her willingness to push her work forward, Vigna said.

In her Extinct Animal art series, each species’ story is told with a rendering of the species in the center and patterns of its history radiating out. Some of the images are portraits of loss, as the species are extinct. Other images are endangered species on the edge of survival. And, others are in recovery, highlighting success stories in nature conservation.

In her work, she deals with only species in the Midwest Great Lakes region that have been directly influenced since Europeans came to the U.S. Don't expect to see a mastodon or woolly mammoth.

Bigalke said while she doesn’t know if the world is in the middle of a mass extinction, she does know that human activities such as pollution, overfishing, illegal hunting, habitat degradation and deforestation are changing ecosystems.

“During my own lifetime, I am seeing a rise in natural disasters and disease leading to the global decline of biodiversity and death,” she said.

Bigalke said she’s honored that the selection committee found her fellowship application worthy of an exhibition.

“It was delightfully unexpected,” she said.

During the fellowship, Bigalke said she plans to do “nothing different than normal.” She hopes to be in her studio every day.

She’s also helping to organize Full Steam Ahead, a steamroller printing event that takes place in August at the Wustum Museum.

“It’s really great experience,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get picked.”

Living life in print

Other than three years for graduate school at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bigalke, 47, has lived in Kenosha her whole life.

Attending school in the 1980s, she remembers hearing about the ozone layer and its problems.

“Things can go horribly wrong for humanity,” she said. “That suck with me.”

She remembers making crafts with her mother as a child, but art wasn’t serious for her until college. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and was considering majoring in a science field.

The science class Bigalke was interested in taking was full, so she signed up for a 2D art class instead. She hadn’t considered art as a career option, but ended up really enjoying the class. So she signed up for a basic drawing class. And then a printmaking class.

It was there she found her passion for printmaking.

“That’s the class that the turning point was in,” Bigalke said. “I thought, this is amazing. This is what I can do and this is what I can do well. I didn’t really look at anything else.”

She enjoyed her other classes, but art was “all consuming.” It made sense to start researching if she could turn her passion into a career.

Printmaking clicked for her because it was tactile, can easily be duplicated and is affordable.

“It’s a different medium,” Bigalke said. “I love ink. I like how democratic it is because everyone can own it.”

While printmaking, she spends a lot of time researching these animals, then gets to work on the image. She most often uses linoleum. However, she does use lithography, intaglio and silkscreen techniques as well.

Current work

She said she plans to use her fellowship money partly for upgrades to her website. The rest she’ll be using for entering her work into shows, shipping her art to customers and other things she’d normally be doing.

She’s in the early stages of a new body of work, researching, planning and printing. She’s not sure of details yet and if what she creates will be used in her fellowship show.

She called studio days, actually creating art, the “best” days: “Whether solo or collaborative, research or printing, those are fun, intense days.”

She is currently working on a series of extinct or endangered species in North America. She has challenged herself that during May, she is to create a print a day and document it on Instagram. So far, she’s stayed true to that and has been printing along with posting every day.

She recently finished an image of the Piping Plover, a sandy, grayish-brown bird with white underparts and a narrow, often broken collar, according to allaboutbirds.org. Bigalke also has plans to print a crane and warbler. She additionally is still working on an image of a caterpillar she found in her garden a few years ago.

“It’s spring and gardening has been on my mind,” Bigalke said. “Inspiration struck and now I am off creating an image about the story of this specific black yellowtail caterpillar.”

She’s put herself at a crossroads between destruction and preservation, or life and death, which she said is overwhelming. She said focusing on species in recovery has brought her back up after feeling down dealing with extinct animals.

“I didn’t think I could sustain a whole series where it’s so depressing,” she said. “I wanted to have hopeful stories as well.”

