RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. has chosen the artists for the 18th annual Downtown public art project. It will be featuring benches with the theme, “Racine’s Past, Present and Future.”
“Seven of the artists we selected are doing a public art piece for the very first time in our 17-year history,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “It is exciting that we have a combination of well-known artists as well as up-and-coming ones. I believe this year’s theme of ‘Racine’s Past, Present and Future’ as well as our partnership with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin sparked some newfound interest from artists all over Wisconsin.”
The 32 chosen artists are Nancy Barthuly, DeRose Family, EverGreen Academy, Michele Feiner, Alexis Flores, Michael Gaertner, Susan LaCanne and Gateway Students, Megan Hirsch, Joan Houlehen, Evelyn Smetana and Susan LaCanne, Brenda Lois, Olivia Manlove, Anna Matson, Rebecca McGowan, Connie Meredith, Nicole Zoe Miller, Paul Muckler, Samantha Moe (Park High School), Meghan Polzin, The Prairie School Visual Art Department, Tom Pulice, Jil Radtke, Angie Rayniak, Tara Schmidt, Southern Wisconsin Center, Claire Stein, Jasmine Van Brocklin, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Erica Vetrovec, Kelly Witte, Spencer Nolan Young and Nicole Zimmer.
Artists are given full creative freedom to devise unique, kid- and family-friendly designs that embody the theme. The project will feature 32 benches that were built by representatives of Veterans Outreach. From June 10- Sept. 2, the benches will be on display throughout Downtown.
On June 8, the finished benches will be unveiled at the public art preview party. When the benches are sold at the public art auction on Sept. 7, a portion of the proceeds will go back to the Veterans Outreach. The locations and times for the preview party and auction are yet to be determined.
Six bench sponsorships are still available. To sponsor a bench, contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
