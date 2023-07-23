RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is featuring community artwork as part of its “Futures Reimagined” exhibition at the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

For this exhibition, RAM partnered with Mahogany Gallery, a Racine art gallery owned by Wisconsin-based artist Scott Terry.

Until Aug. 5, visitors will be able to view artists’ ideas about what might come to pass.

Inspired by Mahogany Gallery’s Black Art and Culture Expo, “Black Futures,” this exhibition also includes “Black Futures 2” — the second iteration of the expo’s theme, which features works from artists across the country who identify as Black or of the African diaspora.

“It’s an exhibition for anybody who is part of RAM’s community,” said Lena Vigna, curator of exhibitions.

For this unjuried community art show, the artists were invited to submit work, and anyone who wanted to be involved could participate. In addition to Terry’s initial expo, Vigna explained the first inklings of “Futures Reimagined” stemmed from discussions about RAM’s 20th anniversary, which is occurring this year.

“We were using that sort of framework of how an anniversary really is still sort of taking shape, like where you are, what you’ve done, where you might be going,” she said. “So that’s where the futures thing really rolled into it.”

Terry invited artists — both local and from other parts of the country — to submit work, which then went through a curation process.

He commended RAM “for being intentional about working with more Black artists, and also helping to provide a platform for Black artists to be seen or heard or have their work sold, as well.”

Vigna said that in addition to Terry’s help in finding artists, his input was crucial in solidifying the theme.

“I think with Scott — the way I started to see what he was doing as well — wasn’t just about the content of the artists, but also that those artists that he invited sort of represent a future for Black art,” she said.

Vigna believes Terry’s involvement in “Futures Reimagined” contributed to the success of the exhibition.

“With the work that Scott brought in, it’s frankly voices that we couldn’t have encapsulated if he hadn’t been a part of that conversation,” she said. “So it really, really enriches what’s possible and what you see in the gallery.”

When reviewing the submitted works, Terry said he looked for pieces that were “connected to the theme of the show,” exemplifying “the diversity and breadth of the style of work.”

“One of my mantras is ‘Black is not a monolith,’ so you have so many different versions and interpretations of what that means to people,” he said. “And I think that’s an avenue to really communicate that to our collectors, our patrons and folks in the community.”

For Vigna, the work of the artists Terry invited helps create more discussions between the art in the exhibition.

“The neat thing, too, is that those artists dialogue with one another and then all the other work that’s in the space,” Vigna said. “There’s now so many various viewpoints and perspectives that you can absorb as a visitor, and it reframes the work that they submitted and then everybody else’s work, as well.”

Describing the Racine art scene as “vibrant,” Vigna said RAM provides a space for local artists to share their creativity.

“Ideally, you want the people that live in the community to also be proud of the community and to be able to feel like they have a voice in the things that are going on in the institutions that are in their community,” she said. “Offering opportunities to work with local artists and regional artists allows for that.”

Vigna also emphasized the importance of the Racine community to the museum, adding that RAM wants people to feel “connected.”

“We very much rely on people from the area to be a part of the dialogue as well,” Vigna said.

Terry said he hopes “Futures Reimagined” helps visitors understand that “all artwork has a powerful impact and effect and can really help to educate people about culture, educate people about art history, educate folks about the contributions of Black creatives throughout the United States and the impact on society.”

Vigna believes “Futures Reimagined” offers visitors an opportunity to see the work of other community members as well as their perception of the future.

“It gives people a moment to think about the future, but also to sort of see area artists represented and how there’s so many different approaches and perspectives,” she said.

Vigna added that she hopes “Futures Reimagined” instills pride in visitors for their community and believes the exhibition gives people the chance to engage.

“You have a lot of people from the area who have a lot of interesting things to say,” she said. “And then also with — like I mentioned — some of Scott’s artists not being from the area, they’re giving you even more lenses to see ideas through.”

Kelly Witte

Racine artist Kelly Witte said she has always traveled along the “art route.” From doing arts and crafts kits that her mom bought her as a child to pursuing a degree in art, Witte said that “it was always art” for her.

For “Futures Reimagined,” Witte created “Diamond Droid,” a robot printed on sparkly paper in front of a pink background.

Witte learned about the exhibition in May and spent a week creating her piece. With a background in printmaking and painting, she used a linocut print collaged over a silkscreen print that she had colored with acrylic ink.

In the linocut print, Witte said used a metallic glitter paper she hadn’t used before. Thinking the paper would look “futuristic,” she decided to use it in “Diamond Droid.”

“It was kind of a gamble,” she said.

Influenced by artists like Lisa Frank and Ashley Longshore, she said her work has a “pop art feel” to it, and she tries to go “over the top” in her work.

“I know a lot of people kind of like to have things a little more minimalist, so I’m just like, ‘Well, I’ll have to make up for that,’ and just keep pushing the boundaries of my art,” she said. “The more color, the better; the more glitter, the better. I just love to have fun with my artwork.”

For Witte, “Diamond Droid” serves as her own interpretation of robots and AI.

“A lot of things are technology based, which is cool,” she said. “We’re more connected than ever with technology, but at the same time, I feel like we’re losing touch with one another.”

Eileen Black

Although Mount Pleasant resident Eileen Black works in health care, she makes art in her free time and is a frequent participant in community art shows.

“There’s so many opportunities, and there’s so many interesting pieces that people contribute,” she said. “I just like to be a part of it.”

For “Futures Reimagined,” Black made “Welcome Home,” an acrylic painting that shows a bright yellow, dome-shaped dwelling among vibrant green trees. After learning about the exhibition, she made her piece specifically for the show: Black said she always makes a new piece to fit the theme of the exhibition.

Though she typically uses oil paint, Black used acrylics for this piece because of the vibrancy and intensity of the colors. Acrylic paint, which is a thinner medium, dries quickly, allowing Black to layer the colors, specifically on the trees.

For Black, “Welcome Home” represents her vision for the future: “harmony and balance” between people and nature.

“I immediately thought, ‘What’s the most harmonious thing I can imagine?’ and that is a dwelling that lives among nature and doesn’t hurt nature,” she said. “I just liked the whole coming together idea between people and our environment.”

Thomas Lockhart III

With a background in graphic design, Thomas Lockhart III said he is “mainly self-taught” when it comes to drawing and painting.

Lockhart, based in Colorado, is one of the artists who was invited to participate by Terry as a part of “Futures Reimagined” and Black Futures 2.

For the exhibition, Lockhart submitted two pieces: “We’ve Come a Long Way” and “The Return.”

Unlike Witte and Black, Lockhart didn’t make the works specifically for “Futures Reimagined.” Instead, he submitted pieces he had in his collection that represent history.

“I wanted to tell a story,” Lockhart said.

“We’ve Come a Long Way” depicts a woman with a long neck coming out of water. To make the piece, Lockhart combined painting and collage: He painted the background, woman and water, but attached certain elements like the seashells and slave ships in the woman’s hair and the authentic chain going up her neck.

Lockhart employed a similar technique when creating “The Return,” which shows a young boy on a stool holding a trumpet on top of the water. In the bottom left corner, Lockhart used the collaging technique with the ship: He printed articles from books and magazines as the sails of the ship.

Lockhart said implementing collage and mediums other than paint expand the meaning of his works and give them more texture, believing it provides viewers with “a different frame of mind.”

“I like to say I make art that you can feel literally, that you can touch,” he said.

In line with the theme of the exhibition, Lockhart said both pieces represent moving forward.

Drawing upon biblical themes, he said, The Return is “a piece about changing your mind and accepting what has happened, but moving forward into the future and realizing that your future … is greater than your past.”

Diane Hamlin

Growing up in an artistic family, Diane Hamlin said she became interested in art during her childhood, often visiting the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., and The Art Institute of Chicago with her family.

“I had a mother who got her children to do art projects, and so we have a creative family,” she said.

Hamlin, a Racine-based artist, submitted “Times Square,” an acrylic painting from her collection depicting the New York landscape, for “Futures Reimagined.” The painting shows Times Square in the evening with wet pavement from rain.

“It reminds me of something very futuristics, like a futuristic city or something like that,” she said.

Hamlin said that people she talks to regard New York City as unsafe, adding that they’re afraid to go. But she believes her painting “has a lot of color and a lot of joy.”

“To be able to have something that inspires, encourages, shows people a way forward,” she said. “To me, that was what I would hope the message of my painting would be.”

Though Hamlin started by recreating paintings from artists like Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and Stuart Davis, Hamlin now bases her paintings off travel photos. For this piece, Hamlin painted a photo that her brother took when her family visited New York for her mom’s 88th birthday.

Hamlin said that traveling is “an opportunity to see what your life could become, what you could do differently.” She added that travel has an effect on creativity.

“To try to capture that in a painting, it’s almost like you’re capturing the moment of the experience in a photograph,” Hamlin said.

