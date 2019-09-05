ArtForUptown adds two new murals

#ArtForUptown murals so far

Cardinal by Nicole Miller at intersection of Highway 20 and 14th Street, 1347 Washington Ave.

"Trumpet," Christine Ingaldson and Nick Dye, can be seen painted on detached garage behind Schmitt Music, 1409 Washington Ave., between Junction Avenue and Ann Street.

Umbrellas by Kelly Senter on the front facade of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave.