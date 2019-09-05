ArtForUptown adds two new murals

RACINE — More than a decade ago, ex-Mayor Gary Becker tried to turn Uptown into an arts district, envisioning artists’ lofts and public art throughout the neighborhood. Those plans never really came together.
In 2011, then-Mayor John Dickert quietly shelved the slow-starting city-run artists’ programs in the neighborhood.
But in the last year, more art has gone up throughout Uptown, and it didn’t really have much to do with local government.
A handful of new murals have been painted in the last 12 months through an effort (known as #ArtForUptown on social media) that’s spearheaded not by elected officials, but by a local business owner: Kristina Campbell, who runs The Branch at 1501.
Projects
A cardinal, painted by Nicole Miller on a tiny building at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 14th Street, landed last September. It brought a splash of bright colors to Uptown and is a small example of what could be a long-awaited business- and resident-driven revival of Uptown.
“It really catches your eye when you’re coming around the corner there … It’s good for people to think ‘What else could be on the walls?’” Miller told The Journal Times last year. “The vibrancy draws people in.”
Then, in spring 2019, the abstract sculpture “The Last of Ike,” located alongside the railroad tracks that cut through Uptown, got a fresh coat of paint thanks to a more-than-$1,000 donation from a local couple.
Unlike the cardinal, a second mural — which Campbell calls “Trumpet” and was painted last weekend by local artists Christine Ingaldson and Nick Dye — is a hidden surprise painted on a detached garage behind Schmitt Music between Junction Avenue and Ann Street.
The mural features a (you guessed it) trumpet blowing colorful music notes, flowers and hearts, with a black cat looking up from the pavement.
And then there’s a third mural that, as of the first week of September, is still in the progress of being painted on the front façade of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. In it, pastel-colored umbrellas — painted by Kelly Senter, another local artist — are carried higher against a gray background.
LGBT Center Executive Director Barb Farrar said she has been wanting to have a mural on the center for some time. As the other art pieces came together, Farrar was able to connect with Campbell to find an artist to do the work.
Senter’s use of color meshes with the styles shown in the cardinal and “Trumpet,” and also uses the array of colors often associated with the LGBT community’s rainbow. As for the umbrella imagery, Farrar explained that “the umbrella is a theme in the LGBT community for support.”
Growing a community
As Senter, Ingaldson and Dye have been working in August and early September, Campbell is seeing evidence that her vision for a stronger community forming around public art could actually become realized.
“It’s cool because, when the artists are out there working, you’ll see neighbors and business owners come out and start talking to the artists,” Campbell said. “And it’s creating a sense of warmth over here that I think hasn’t been here in a long time. It’s starting to grow as a community again.”
Ingaldson added that, as she and Dye worked on the mural, “People would come by and tell me their stories or things that were going on with them.”
“I felt very at home,” Ingaldson continued. “I’ve always wanted to communicate big ideas with people, and art was the way to do it … We want to communicate through art, with a sense of urgency. Life is short. Now is all you have. We want people to be proud of where they live.”
View this post on Instagram
Sun started kicking our butts so we took a break. Will be heading back to our spot soon to see what we can get done during the last portion of sun for today and then back early tomorrow to hopefully complete this piece. Some folks did find us today! So much fun meeting new people and spreading some love in our home community. We will be closing out our evening @longshotvinyl for a couple drinks. #willyoufindus #weloveracine #communicatethroughart #whatsupracine #zetsumetsu_music @cingaldson @zetsumetsu_music #artforuptown @artforuptown
Still, reviving Uptown is a slow process. It’ll take more than art to get more businesses into the vacant storefronts, although projects like housing for the former Ajax Industrial site and Gold Medal Lofts redevelopment show promise.
“It takes time,” Campbell said, appearing a little exasperated.
That said, the appeal of Uptown (and Racine as a whole) seems to be growing — for some artists at least.
Ingaldson had been living in Chicago, a supposed hub for artists, but wanted to get away from the literal noise of the Windy City, while still trying to build a career as a visual artist and musician. Racine offered a refuge, and she moved here in October 2015.
She, like Campbell (who also isn’t a Racine native either; Campbell is from Kenosha), wanted to get more people to love their home — whether it’s Chi-Town or Belle City. As Ingaldson shared her city-loving hopes with friends, she was repeatedly told, “You have to speak to Kristina Campbell.” That’s how “Trumpet” came to be.
“It’s something that’s bringing a community together,” Campbell said. “It’s bringing artists together. And it’s making this area more vibrant and lively. There’s life in the area that we haven’t had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.