BURLINGTON — “Art Jam with the Krazines” is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St.
The location is home to the Liars’ Club Bar. In the spirit of the Liars’ Club, the theme this month is “Tall Tales, Big Lies & Fabulous Fibs.”
The Krazines, a local arts ensemble, is welcoming people to create what they like on a 5-inch-by-8-inch piece of paper, using pens, pencils, paint or collage. The works will be included in the next published zine.
Paper, coffee and treats will be provided; participants should bring their own supplies.
A $5 donation is asked to offset printing costs of the zine. Participants who donate also will receive a complimentary copy of the zine that features their work.
Visit the Krazines’ Facebook page or website (www.krazines.com) for more information.
