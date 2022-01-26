Art installation at Racine sober bar invites non-drinkers to "lock" in their sobriety and throw away the key

RACINE — Inmoxicated has installed a miniature "lock wall" resembling the famous The Pont des Arts, "the Lock Bridge of Paris," where the tradition previously was for couples to write their names on a lock, attach it to the bannister and throw away the key.

Except at Inmoxciated, instead of couples solidifying their love at Inmoxicated, it will be for those who have dedicated themselves to a life of sobriety.

According to Inmoxicated's Facebook page, owner Shannon Goodman has always loved the idea of the bridge in Paris.

"One part of our mission at Inmoxicated is to show other non-drinkers that they are not alone. What better way than a lock wall?" read a post on the new sober bar's Facebook page.

The sober bar has locks available for purchase, but customers are also welcome to bring their own locks. Those interested may also mail a decorated lock to the sober bar at 329 Main St.

"When people come in here that shows them that they are not the only person that is choosing that lifestyle for whatever reason, or they can honor someone else in their life," Goodman said.

For more information on how to participate, visit facebook.com/liveinmoxicated.

