RACINE — Luca Melendez appreciates the fantasy of Harry Potter movies just fine. But it was a realistic creature that captured his imagination most: the snowy owl.

So when it came time Saturday to choose a subject for a winter wildlife painting, 8-year-old Luca knew exactly what he would paint.

During an art class for children at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts in Racine, Luca brought his favorite Harry Potter character to life in an image of a snowy owl perched on a tree against a bright blue sky.

“He’s cute,” the young artist said.

Luca said the fictional characters depicted in Harry Potter movies cannot compare to his favorite snow-colored bird.

“The other ones look just weird,” he said.

The art class at Wustum museum, called “Winter Woodland Animals Workshop,” allowed children to choose their favorite seasonal critters and bring them to life in painted works.

It is one of several instructor-led classes available for children or adults at the museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., which is affiliated with the Racine Art Museum.

In all, 16 children participated in the winter wildlife class, which cost $35 for museum members and $40 for non-members.

Instructor Veronica Averkamp said children especially enjoy drawing and painting animals. Although photos and other images are available as guides, Averkamp urges the children to not feel confined to just one kind of presentation.

“I want to see it come out of their imaginations,” she said.

The three-hour course Saturday gave kids a chance to try their hands at panting bears, rabbits, deer and more.

Kylie Mentch, 10, painted an animal that allowed her to use her favorite color: orange.

Mentch spent the afternoon sketching and painting a colorful fox.

“It’s my favorite animal,” she said. “It’s just so bright and pretty.”