BURLINGTON — The Burlington episode of "Around the Corner with John McGivern," which first aired in 2012 during the Milwaukee PBS program's first season, will re-broadcast this week.

It can be seen on on Milwaukee PBS (Channel 36.1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 12:30 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Burlington isn't the only municipality in the county to be spotlighted by "Around the Corner." The City of Racine also got an episode in season one, and Caledonia and Wind Point were featured in a combined episode that premiered earlier this year.

McGivern is a Milwaukee native and Emmy award-winning comedian most widely recognized for being knighted by Julie Andrews' character in the 2001 film, "The Princess Diaries."

