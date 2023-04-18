RACINE — Experience the craftsmanship and creativity of Asian artisans with this pop-up exhibit.

Susan and Dale Staehle, a Racine area couple who have been collecting artifacts from around the world for more than half a century, are bringing another pop-up exhibit to their design studio, The Craft of Art Archive, 1921 Lathrop Ave., to feature works from their collection that originate from Asia.

The exhibit, titled “Thirty Days in Asia,” opened to the public on April 12 and will be available through May 21.

Past showcases from the Staehle’s archive included artifacts from Russia, artifacts made from wood and artifacts from Northern and Southwestern America.

As this pop-up’s title suggests, the works featured in the exhibit originate from Asian countries: mainly China and Japan, but with works from Indonesia and the Philippines as well.

However, the two have never visited Asia. Most of their collection has been found in the states.

Like the past exhibits, most of the works find their way into the Staehle’s collection when the couple finds pieces in thrift stores, antique shops and side-of-the-road attractions.

The Staehle’s have a niece who lived in Japan who sent them gifts from the country as well.

“We collect what we like,” Dale said about his collection back in September.

“There are so many beautiful crafts (in the collection), and that’s what we like the most, the things that are made by hand.”

The collection’s artifacts from China include sculptures made from bamboo, many of them sculpted into segments of the plant. Dale says they are made that way so the sculptures have the end of the segments as a structure.

“So you start with one piece and then you build with it and then you grab another piece,” Dale said, explaining how the sculptures are made.

Other Chinese artifacts include a statue of a woman made using Chinese coins, vintage Mahjong sets and cricket cages used to house the insects when they were kept for fighting.

The Japanese portion of their collection has one of the most important pieces to the Staehle’s: the one that started it all for them.

Fifty-two years ago, the same year they got married, the Staehles purchased a Japanese wood carving of an Onagadori, a long-tailed rooster, at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This wood carving would end up being only the beginning for the pair, starting their collection.

The Japanese artifacts also include carvings of bears made by the Ainu, an indigenous Japanese people who domesticated bears. The method of carving that the Ainu used allowed for almost lifelike textures for the fur of the bears.

“They really knew their bears,” Susan said.

The display also contains Japanese snuff bottles: mini vases used to hold tobacco products. The bottles are made of glass and then decorated internally, using intricate instruments to design from the inside.

One of the more modern pieces from the collection is a framed Japanese poster from the 2001 anime “Spirited Away,” which Susan purchased from a comic shop in Oklahoma.

One of the bigger display items is a sculpture of Sun Wukong, the fabled monkey king from the Chinese novel “Journey to the West.”

Dale also has a Bhudda Board, a drawing set up that uses water that will dry and disappear over time, on the display.

Dale said he likes that the Buddha Board represents letting go.

“It’s based on the theory that things disappear, and after a while it goes away,” he said. “You have to embrace letting go of stuff … which of course we haven’t done when you look at all these cases.”

Future plans

It is currently unclear what the next exhibit will be for the Staehles.

They are considering running one of their pervious exhibits again because many people have told them they would love to see the “Into The Woods” exhibit that is focused on wooden artifacts again.

