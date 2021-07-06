Armenians in Racine have been hosting Madagh picnics for 83 years. Here's how tradition was kept alive during COVID

RACINE — When members of the St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church gathered on the last Sunday in June for the annual Armenian “Madagh” Picnic, they were participating in an event that has a history dating back 83 years in Racine and is even more historic in Armenia.
Madagh is considered one of the most important blessings in the Armenian Church, where the Armenians gather with community members to share a blessed meal.
Father Daron Stepanian explained the service is really three services in one.
- The first service is the Blessing of the Fields, which is a blessing of the harvest of the four corners of the world: north, east, south, and west.
- The second service is a Requiem for the souls of the departed.
- The third is the Blessing of the Madagh.
- The word “madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham, the Old Testament figure who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord.
When God witnesses this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead.
“That tradition is taken by our church,” Stepanian explained.
Before the traditional meal is served to the public, it is blessed, and whoever partakes is also blessed.
The St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed.
The picnic
Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.
After the traditional blessing of the meal, it is served to the community so everyone may partake of a blessed meal together. In Racine, in years past, that meant a picnic.
However, due to the ongoing pandemic, in order to keep the tradition alive, the decision was made to forgo the picnic itself.
Zohrab Khaligian, chairman of the 2021 “picnic,” explained when the church began planning the annual picnic, there was still uncertainty about the pandemic. Therefore, the decision was made to hold the event on the last Sunday in June, per custom, but to arrange a drive-thru pickup, as was done in 2020.
They also decided to scale back the offerings to just madagh, a beef stew, and cracked wheat — traditional Armenian meals that would be served on special occasions.
The meal is cooked in large pots over an open-pit fire.
Khaligian said that, as far as he knows, the Armenian Picnic in Racine is the only church in the U.S. who prepares the meal outside, over an open-pit fire.
Tradition
Khaligian spoke of the connection to the past as important for the young people because “they’re our future.”
“There’s no use thinking about the past, cherishing the past, unless there is a future taking the reins,” he said.
This connection to the past does not necessarily mean doing everything exactly the way it has always been done.
Khaligian pointed out that in the past, when the picnic was held at Johnson Park, the Madagh meal was prepared in ovens buried in the Earth, but a new generation came along and suggested it would be easier and more efficient to prepare the meal over the open-pit fire, which is the way it is done now.
“Let’s do it better,” Khaligian said. “Let’s think of ways we can spread that joy and those lessons to everyone … So that is key because we want this to continue.”