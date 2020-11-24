 Skip to main content
Armenian Fest Winter Edition planned by church
Armenian Fest Winter Edition planned by church

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is holding an Armenian Fest Winter Edition and is taking orders for Armenian food.

Curbside pickup will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Food for sale includes a luleh kebob platter for $15, lahmajoun 10-pack for $28 (frozen), eight-piece cheese boreg tray for $25 (frozen and uncooked) and choreg loaf for $10.

People can preorder online at armenianfest.net or call 262-706-5828. Orders should be placed by Nov. 27. Proceeds will benefit humanitarian relief in Armenia.

