Arise Christian Bookstore sees new life with move to Badger Plaza

RACINE — Life doesn’t always go as planned, particularly when the year is 2020.
For Oak Creek residents Anthony and Kathy Balistreri, pastors for 22 years at Stand on His Word International Apostolic ministries at Washington Avenue and West Boulevard in Racine, 2020 has been a year of trusting in God to provide.
On Jan. 15, the couple closed their Arise Christian Bookstore to facilitate a planned relocation of their business from its longtime 2,200-square-foot parking-challenged quarters at 3312-14 Washington Ave. in Uptown to a spacious 10,000-square-foot storefront at Piggly Wiggly-anchored Badger Plaza shopping center, 4003 Durand Ave. The subsequent Wisconsin arrival of the global COVID-19 pandemic turned the Arise’s planned February move into an epic 11-month journey of faith. Arise opened in its new Badger Plaza location on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“It’s kind of like a phoenix, a rebirth,” Anthony said of the move. “It’s been a real blessing. It’s God’s timing.”
Renamed Arise by the couple eight years ago, the store is popular longtime Racine Christian retailing fixture, tracing its roots in the city back 48 years as West Racine’s former Commitments Christian Books and Gifts.
“It’s really been a staple in the community,” Kathy said. “We would certainly like to continue that tradition in this new space.
“People are coming in and they’re hurting. We have people walking in for prayer, which I love. That’s my favorite thing — praying for people.”
Keeping the faith
In this new retailing world dominated by big box stores and online e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores were already a leap of faith. They’re now even more so in the age of COVID.
“In the midst of everybody closing their business, closing brick-and-mortar, we were led to open,” Anthony said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
People, he said, are hungering for the personal touch provided by locally-owned, responsive brick-and-mortar retailers.
“Amazon’s great, it’s doing billions and billions of dollars in sales, but there’s no interaction with people, no interaction whatsoever,” Anthony explained. “We’re bringing back that interaction … and ministering to people. This is a ministry. It’s not just a bookstore, it’s not just a gift store, it’s not just an art store, it’s not just a coffee shop. It’s a full-blown ministry where people can come and pour out their hearts. That’s why we opened and I believe that’s why God guided us here. With everything closing He opened us up – and to God be the glory for it.”
Support Local Journalism
While the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 presented a series of roadblocks to their relocation and reopening plans, Anthony recounted how God provided people along the way to make Arise’s rebirth a reality.
“There’s so many people that have helped us get to this point,” Anthony said. “People in the community – plumbers, electricians, people that knew about our ministry - came out to do things. We had people go, ‘Pastors, we can do that. We can build this. We can build that wall. We can build this counter for you.’ People would just show up. They came out of the woodwork to get us open. It was really, really beautiful. The power of God, the power of the Holy Spirit – everything you see here just came together, was brought together. It was just absolutely amazing. There were things we saw that were just absolutely miracles. To God be the glory.”
'Faith-based-touch' merchandise
Kathy said Arise’s new store, a quadrupled “bare canvas” opportunity for reinventing Arise, offers a broad selection of “faith-based-touch merchandise” including bibles, church resources and supplies, inspirational art and home accents, and Christian books, gifts, greeting cards, jewelry, music CD’s and DVD movies. The store also offers a children’s section for youngsters.
Anthony said a much-anticipated new store offering once dispensers arrive will be anointing oils from all over the world.
“People will be able to come and pour their own anointing oil, which is absolutely unheard of,” he noted.
With the larger footprint bringing new flexibility and opportunities to Arise’s operations, unique “dream and a vision” features of the new store include its sizeable prophetic art gallery of religious art, a comfortable seating area for browsing books and bibles, and a peaceful front-of-house prayer garden area that serves as a popular gathering spot for quiet prayer and reflection and Wednesday morning pre-opening small group devotionals.
While many key operational pieces of the store are in place, Kathy said the new store remains a work in progress, noting a COVID-delayed bistro-styled coffee shop is planned for roll-out in the coming months.
Since its debut last week, Kathy said the new Arise has generated a lot of positive customer reaction from longtime “friends of the store” and newcomers alike.
“People are just so excited about us being open,” Kathy said. “It’s been really positive. We’re very, very, very thankful to the community and to the people that support what we want to do – blessing people and giving them hope. When people come in for a gift that’s often what they’re doing – they want to give their friend, or their family member or even themselves some hope.”
Learn more
Arise Christian Bookstore, 4003 Durand Ave. #5A, is open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 12:30-5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, follow Arise Christian Stores on Facebook, call 262-633-8680, or email godshop@arisecbs.com.
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Riding in Walmart
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Shop With A Cop 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.