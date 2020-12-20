Arise Christian Bookstore sees new life with move to Badger Plaza

“There’s so many people that have helped us get to this point,” Anthony said. “People in the community – plumbers, electricians, people that knew about our ministry - came out to do things. We had people go, ‘Pastors, we can do that. We can build this. We can build that wall. We can build this counter for you.’ People would just show up. They came out of the woodwork to get us open. It was really, really beautiful. The power of God, the power of the Holy Spirit – everything you see here just came together, was brought together. It was just absolutely amazing. There were things we saw that were just absolutely miracles. To God be the glory.”