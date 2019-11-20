Areas for teamwork on parks, recreation: Study looks at areas for collaboration

RACINE — Year after year, local governments tighten their budgets and that often means departments like parks and recreation receive cuts or no additional investment. But there could be a way to change that.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum and the Center for Governmental Research released a study that looked at how each municipality east of Interstate 94 handles their parks and recreation programs and found ways where services can be delivered more efficiently and possibly cheaper.

On Wednesday, the study was presented to officials from each of the municipalities at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., as part of the Resilient Communities event put on by the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. The recommendations for parks and recreation were made along with ideas for improving fire and EMS services.

Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs said the conversations about becoming more efficient as a region “started before Foxconn” and added the municipalities need to look at fire and EMS, and parks and recreation seriously as ways to consolidate or find cost savings.

Sturtevant Village Trustee Jason Eckman said the county is changing daily “and those changes are going to create new challenges for us.”