Area resident files recall petitions for governor, lieutenant governor

“His gross negligence and incompetence in all matters pertaining to the duties of governor regarding the health, safety and economic well being of the citizens of Wisconsin,” she wrote. “The unconstitutional mandates and lockdowns have cost citizens their businesses, homes, jobs and livelihood. His tolerance of violence and giving in to irrational demands along with issuance of premature statements has not only put the safety of citizens and their property in danger, but also placed the lives of law enforcement and reliability of the justice system in danger.”

In her statement of Intent to Circulate Recall Petition against Barnes, Polewczysnki cited her opinion that the lieutenant governor is also “unfit for office” as the reason behind her filing with the Wisconsin Election Commission.

“His gross negligence in serving the citizens of Wisconsin has put the health, safety, and well being of the citizens, their property, and law enforcement in danger,” she wrote. “He has continued to allow unconstitutional mandates, violence, and theft. His premature statements and clear beliefs have encourages further violence within communities.”

Party reaction

When contacted, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt regarding the efforts to recall Evers: