Area resident files recall petitions for governor, lieutenant governor

Following riots and violence in Kenosha, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have received criticism for their response. A Walworth County woman is going even further and has filed paperwork to try to oust them both from office through a recall effort that is starting to gain momentum in southeastern Wisconsin.
According to Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer Reid Magney, Misty R. Polewczysnki — who lives in Spring Prairie, just west of the Racine County line — filed the required paperwork Thursday with the state to launch her “Recall Tony Evers” and “Recall Mandela Barnes” petition drives.
60-day filing deadline
Magney said Polewczynski has 60 days from filing — until Oct. 27 — to collect and successfully submit 668,327 eligible voter signatures for each of the recall petition drives to advance to ballot. The threshold for both recall petitions is 25% of the votes cast in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. Terms of office for Evers and Barnes end in January 2023.
The Journal Times attempted to contact Polewczynski for comment by phone and email, but no response was received as of press time.
In her Statement of Intent to Circulate Recall Petition filing with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Polewczynski gave as her reasoning: “Tony Evers has proven to be unfit for office.”
“His gross negligence and incompetence in all matters pertaining to the duties of governor regarding the health, safety and economic well being of the citizens of Wisconsin,” she wrote. “The unconstitutional mandates and lockdowns have cost citizens their businesses, homes, jobs and livelihood. His tolerance of violence and giving in to irrational demands along with issuance of premature statements has not only put the safety of citizens and their property in danger, but also placed the lives of law enforcement and reliability of the justice system in danger.”
In her statement of Intent to Circulate Recall Petition against Barnes, Polewczysnki cited her opinion that the lieutenant governor is also “unfit for office” as the reason behind her filing with the Wisconsin Election Commission.
“His gross negligence in serving the citizens of Wisconsin has put the health, safety, and well being of the citizens, their property, and law enforcement in danger,” she wrote. “He has continued to allow unconstitutional mandates, violence, and theft. His premature statements and clear beliefs have encourages further violence within communities.”
Party reaction
When contacted, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt regarding the efforts to recall Evers:
“Given the Governor’s inability to keep Wisconsinites in Kenosha safe and deliver basic government functions, it’s no wonder that a group of citizens would be motivated to have new leadership in the Governor’s Office as soon as possible and work towards that end. We will continue to focus and urge others to focus on efforts on reelecting President Trump, because a Joe Biden presidency would be a disaster that would send our nation into further lawlessness and on the path to a socialist America.”
The Journal Times attempted to contact the Democratic Party of Wisconsin via email for a statement on the recall petition drives. No response was received as of press time for today’s edition.
In a statement frequently quoted by numerous Wisconsin media outlets in recent days, officials with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said “trying to recall a governor with a 57% job approval rating in the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest is irresponsible and absurd.”
