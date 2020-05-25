Area organizations serving hungry, homeless adapt to COVID-19 challenges

“All of us have had to make some significant changes in our day-to-day operations, although all of us have stayed open with the core of our services,” said Seth Raymond, executive director Hospitality Center, a day shelter in Downtown Racine. “The Hospitality Center is still feeding people during the day, the HOPE Center is still doing their housing program and street outreach programs in limited ways, and HALO is still working with people for emergency shelter and transitioning to permanent shelter. The core of our operations remains the same while the detail of how we go about our business has changed. The mission is still be upheld, just in very adapted ways.”