Area organizations serving hungry, homeless adapt to COVID-19 challenges

RACINE — During this unprecedented, challenging time of global pandemic, flexibility and adaptability are key components in successfully meeting ongoing human needs and addressing new ones as they arise.
In Racine, community service organizations Hospitality Center, HOPES Center and HALO in short order all rose to the challenge of radically rethinking and altering their operations in response to the pandemic while still providing continuity of services to their clients.
“All of us have had to make some significant changes in our day-to-day operations, although all of us have stayed open with the core of our services,” said Seth Raymond, executive director Hospitality Center, a day shelter in Downtown Racine. “The Hospitality Center is still feeding people during the day, the HOPE Center is still doing their housing program and street outreach programs in limited ways, and HALO is still working with people for emergency shelter and transitioning to permanent shelter. The core of our operations remains the same while the detail of how we go about our business has changed. The mission is still be upheld, just in very adapted ways.”
COVID brings operational changes
On Friday March 13, staff and volunteers serving those experiencing homelessness and hunger at the Hospitality Center, HOPES Center and HALO found themselves facing the prospect of a number of operational changes.
On that day, 121 people visited the Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, for breakfast, lunch, conversation and fellowship, as well as to get out of the brisk spring weather. But by Monday, March 16, the Hospitality Center had shifted from its traditional operating model to a to-go meal format, offering breakfast and lunch in take-out containers and bags.
As Wisconsin adjusted to the state’s Safer at Home order and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing, hand washing and sanitation, the Hospitality Center responded with its own health safety measures for staff, volunteers and clients.
“We spray-painted X’s on our sidewalk, seven feet apart, much like in a grocery store,” Raymond said. “We moved meal distribution to just inside our front doors, allowing only one guest in at a time for meals. We repurposed the meal hall into a food staging and preparation area, ensuring our volunteers would be able to stand six feet apart while preparing meals.”
But despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, not everything changed according to Raymond.
“The heartbeat of the Hospitality Center has always been its volunteers,” he said. “And while some volunteers have taken a hiatus in order to keep themselves and family members healthy, others have gone above and beyond. We have a committed team of seven regular volunteers plus a few weekly volunteers who have kept up the standard of hot meals served five days a week.”
Racine’s HOPES Center, 521 6th Street, also made operational changes in response to COVID-19.
The HOPES Center had to indefinitely postpone its annual Raising HOPES with Talent fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 21. The organization also closed its reception area and has most staff working remotely from home. A much smaller outreach team still goes out on the streets at night to locate and engage with people who are unsheltered, offering basic assistance, conducting welfare checks, and attempting to link them to housing opportunities. Most people that the street outreach team meets decline shelter, but the team has taken a few people to HALO since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Scott Metzel, HOPES Center’s executive director, noted that even during the pandemic, “HOPES Center’s rapid rehousing program has helped a few households move out of shelter and into their own apartments.”
HALO, the city’s primary homeless shelter, has dispersed clients from its 120-bed congregate shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave. to a variety of non-congregate sheltering locations at the recommendation of the CDC and other federal agencies overseeing homeless programs.
HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen told The Journal Times that HALO clients are being housed at undisclosed motels and other locations, declining to elaborate further to maintain client privacy. In its 2017-18 fiscal year, HALO reported providing 49,000 shelter nights for 792 individuals, including 622 adults and 170 children, in addition to serving 147,000 meals.
“HALO’s case managers continue to provide case management and assist clients in obtaining other community services,” Lorenzen said. “Our housing program continues to operate with case managers calling clients frequently to determine needs and arrange for services, including food boxes … We’re still providing services — just doing it a different way than we’re used to.”
How to help
Even as the Hospitality Center, HOPE Center and HALO have continued to meet the ongoing needs of Racine’s homeless and hungry through these uncertain times, it’s anticipated that the need for services will increase moving forward given the far-reaching deleterious impacts of COVID-19 on the local, state and national economy.
Financial assistance to these organizations remains crucial as the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis continue to unfold. More information on how to support these community service organizations can be found online at hospitality-center.org, hopescenter.org and haloinc.org.
