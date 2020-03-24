You are the owner of this article.
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday announced the ways in which they will assist in enforcing Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which is effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday. 

The governor’s "Safer at Home" order means residents must stay at home, leaving only for essential reasons such as to get groceries or medicine, medical care, exercise, take care of others and for certain types of work. The order includes the entire state and is mandatory. 

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going. Instead, they said law enforcement is more likely to intervene if they witness or receive reports of:

  • Crowds of people gathering, especially if packed closely together or not social distancing.
  • A flagrant violation, such as a bar or restaurant having a room full of customers.
  • Employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place.

"It is fine for people to be out on their way to or from essential work, to be out for necessities like going to the pharmacy or getting groceries, or to be out just taking a walk," the Sheriff's Office release said. "People gathering in groups may be asked why they are gathering, to practice better social distancing, or to go home. You should abstain from all nonessential activities.

 "Adhering to the order will save lives and it is the responsibility of everyone to do their part," the Sheriff's Office release stated. 

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said that Mount Pleasant officers will focus on flagrant violations as well, however, Soens said "our first approach is voluntary compliance."

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens

Soens
Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

