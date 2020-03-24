Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday announced the ways in which they will assist in enforcing Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which is effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The governor’s "Safer at Home" order means residents must stay at home, leaving only for essential reasons such as to get groceries or medicine, medical care, exercise, take care of others and for certain types of work. The order includes the entire state and is mandatory.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going. Instead, they said law enforcement is more likely to intervene if they witness or receive reports of:

Crowds of people gathering, especially if packed closely together or not social distancing.

A flagrant violation, such as a bar or restaurant having a room full of customers.

Employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place.

