Local nature centers are celebrating an early spring tradition of tapping trees to collect sap and make syrup:

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, will hold its maple sugarin’ time adult and family outdoor programs on Saturday, March 18. The programs are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hawthorn Hollow volunteers and staff have been tapping sugar maples, harvesting and processing sap, and bottling syrup.

Kailyn Palomares, the venue’s naturalist and education manager, reports that more than 400 gallons of sap have been harvested from 50 trees.

Hawthorn’s program provides a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup, also known as sugaring. Participants will experience the art and traditions of maple sugaring through hands-on activities such as tree identification and tapping, sap cooking and a crafting session.

The cost is $15. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Boots are recommended. To register, visit hawthorn hollow.ticketspice.com/ maple-sugarin-time-2023.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia, hosts “Sugarin’ Off” pancake breakfasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on two Sundays, March 19 and 26. Pancakes will be served with Wisconsin maple syrup and a variety of toppings, along with sausage and beverage.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-10). There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515. Before or after breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugarbush on a self-paced tour to observe how sugar is tapped from maple trees and reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.