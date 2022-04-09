Area manufacturers come together to draw workers from Illinois

Mitch and Hannah Bruner had only ever lived in Illinois. Well, until last July.

They moved to Kenosha from Spring Grove, Illinois, several months after Mitch found a job in Racine at Fischer USA, Inc., 3715 Blue River Ave.

Mitch, who used to travel for work and spend five days a week away from home, now has a commute time of 15 minutes. As a result, he gets to spend more time with Hannah. The couple has enjoyed lower housing costs, lower taxes and lower prices of goods. An additional benefit that came as a surprise: They don’t have to pay for garbage.

They’re planning on staying in the area for good.

“If you gave me a choice between going back to Illinois and buying a house, I’m not going to do that,” Mitch said. “I’m going to do that here. I feel like this is a better place to get on with life now that I can. I’m comfortable with moving ahead with life, and that’s really all I’m after in general.”

The Bruners’ experience is an example of what opportunities exist when moving to Racine or Kenosha County, especially from a busy and expensive area like Chicago. It’s the heart of an initiative by the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the Wisconn Valley Media Group.

The initiative, called the Digital Manufacturing Campaign, aims to target current residents of Chicago and its surrounding areas and encourage them to relocate to and join the workforce in Racine County. It launched last August.

Several area companies — A&E Inc., InSinkErator, CNH Industrial, Marini Manufacturing, E.C. Styberg Engineering, Fischer USA, Pioneer Products, Burlington Graphic Systems and Andis — are participating in the initiative and providing job opportunities. Gateway Technical College and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce are additionally supporting the initiative.

Since its beginning, the Digital Manufacturing Campaign has been running multiple targeted digital tactics to support the campaign to bring new employees to the area, such as social media, video and other display advertising. Wisconn Valley Media Group reported significant user engagement, doubling response rate on the social ads, increasing user actions over 300% for the display campaign and generating almost 10,000 sessions to the campaign’s webpage.

Identifying a need

During 2018, Racine County performed a study with local companies examining the supply and demand for talent and what resources employers may need. The conclusion was that demand was going to ramp up into 2021, RCEDC Deputy Director Laura Million said.

The idea was to entice individuals to relocate to Racine County. RCEDC partnered with Racine County, formed a Greater Racine County website, greaterracinecounty.com, and has been working ever since to showcase the local manufacturing community. The Chicago area was specifically targeted due to its close geographical location.

“There’s a lot of great job opportunities here and a great quality of life many may not have access to,” Million said, highlighting Racine County’s low cost of living, lower traffic volume and opportunities for more personal time through a shorter commute. “We don’t expect people to move over night. We understand it’s an investment. But we ultimately want them to move here.”

“This is something we’re trying to continue on longer, with the idea that it’s going to take time and effort to sell that this is a good place to live and good place to work,” added Russ Weyers, president and CEO of Pioneer Products.

This time of year is a good time to move, because if potential Racine County residents have children, the school year will be ending soon, Million said.

“We really want to build that talent bench, grow our local population and get additional people here to work at our companies,” Million said.

Weyers said many of the manufacturers involved in the campaign have had a difficult time selling their open positions to potential candidates.

Every company in Racine County has a sign on the street saying “now hiring,” and many businesses have tried advertising for the open positions and participating in job fairs, but to no avail, he said.

Other companies, such as Styberg Engineering, have long had a difficult time hiring and retaining talent.

Five years ago, Styberg Engineering’s employee count was at 165. In the last six years, the company has hired 725 people. But the employee count is now 145.

Styberg President John Baker said the company has tried “just about everything” to hire and retain employees. But nothing is working well. The ideal employee count would be 175 people — the company has the opportunity to expand, but challenges have prevented it from achieving that.

While Styberg has had some great employees, a lot of them had to be fired because they wouldn’t come into work every day or show up on time. Some didn’t follow instructions.

“We lost 80% because of discipline problems,” Baker said. Other employees have quit on the spot, citing the job wasn’t for them as the reason for their resignation.

Employees of Styberg can receive $25 an hour, a reasonable benefit package and education assistance, Baker said, which makes the company a competitive choice for job-seekers. But 90% of local people from the county don’t even finish training.

“It hasn’t turned out very well,” he said. “We’re trying everything under the sun.”

Other recruitment programs in town including government programs had not been working, Weyers said.

“Their effort is to try to find employment for people who live in town. This is not something we wanted to focus on,” Weyers said. We’re not able to find them locally, and frankly, we’re all trying to train people also. That process takes an awful long time. We need skilled employees faster than that … The business community has stepped up to do this.”

Hopeful thinking

Baker is hopeful the Digital Marketing Campaign will attract better employees to Styberg — and so far, while they haven’t turned into jobs yet, Styberg is seeing “some action” from preliminary efforts, such as receiving more clicks on the website. He’s hoping the lower taxes in Racine will be a key draw.

“People could get a better standard of living up here because of the cost down there, it’s crazy,” Baker said. “If somebody is willing to relocate and they realize that there’s benefits, I do believe they will be willing to show up everyday and do a good job. If they’re willing to do this move, they’ll most likely be better disciplined.”

One other obstacle has been correcting people’s outdated ideas that manufacturing looks like it did in the 1920s, '30s and '40s: dark lighting, dirty machines or harsh working conditions.

Styberg, which manufactures vehicle parts that are sent around the world, has state-of-the-art electronic machines and bright lighting. A few of the machines are the largest machines of their type in the world.

“We have golden opportunities to give. It’s getting people to understand: 'Here’s the opportunities, you need to take them.' That’s been hard,” Baker said. “I remember when Racine used to be one of the biggest manufacturing hubs of the U.S. It sure would be nice to get back to that.”

