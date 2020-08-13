Area housing authorities receive HUD funding to help with coronavirus expenses

WASHINGTON — Three local housing authorities are among the 52 public housing authorities throughout Wisconsin reviving a share of $3.8 million in CARES Act funding to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday announced the distribution of $472 million in CARES Act funding, including the $3.8 million for Wisconsin.
The Housing Authority of Racine County received $220,629, the Kenosha Housing Authority received $171,887 and the Walworth County Housing Authority received $48,427.
This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream Program vouchers to prevent, prepare for and respond to the Coronavirus.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” said Carson. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”
“These new funds are important and will go a long way to help low-income residents secure and retain affordable housing during this unprecedented time,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for public and Indian housing.
“Public housing authorities have a vital role to play as we continue our COVID-19 recovery efforts,” said Joseph Galvan, HUD Midwest regional administrator. “We will continue working diligently to overcome this as expeditiously as possible.”
The HCV Program includes the Mainstream Program that provides tenant-based vouchers serving low-income households.
The eligible coronavirus-related activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Procuring cleaning supplies and/or services to maintain safe and sanitary HCV units, including common areas of public housing-owned Project Based Voucher projects.
- Relocation of participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization or quarantine, or transportation to these locations to limit the exposure that could be caused by using mass transportation.
- Additional costs to supportive services vendors incurred due to coronavirus.
- Costs to retain or increase owner participation in the HCV Program, such as incentive or retention costs (e.g. the public housing authority offers owner an incentive payment to participate in recognition of added difficulties of making units available for HCV families to rent while stay-at-home orders or social distancing practices are in effect).
- Costs for providing childcare for the children of public housing authority staff that would not have otherwise been incurred (e.g. children are at home due to school closings, public housing authority staff that are working outside of regular work schedules, etc.).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.