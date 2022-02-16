Area first responders train to save ice fishermen

KANSASVILLE — “Hey, We Energies, can you take down a power line so we can make sure we’re ready to save people who fall through the ice?”

“Yeah, sure, no problem.”

That may not be exactly how the conversation between the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department and the electric/natural gas utility went, but it’s close enough.

Ice rescue calls are considered among the riskiest first responders are called upon to respond to. They’re more likely this time of year, when ice fishers seeking pike and bass may set up their shanties on ice that is too thin. Such incidents become more likely as spring draws near and the ice slowly, invisibly melts.

Firefighter/EMT Ryan Hoover described ice rescues as “low frequency, high risk” situations.

For that reason, on Saturday more than 30 first responders from eight departments across Racine and Kenosha counties participated in ice rescue training on Eagle Lake just north of Highway 11 and west of Highway 75. The reason the power line needed to be lowered was to allow for a Flight for Life helicopter to land as part of the training.

“People aren’t falling through the ice all the time, but it’s something that when it does happen, we must be set and readily able to respond quickly,” Hoover said in a statement.

“Being able to go out there and train with our equipment and gear, to get our cold-water suits on and go out on the ice and go through the various scenarios of rescuing somebody is crucial to what we do. It helps to make us better and it makes our residents safer. This training helps us to be better prepared to respond to ‘high risk’ rescues.

“It’s what we do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.