RACINE COUNTY — Farming has always been a gamble. Between the markets, the costs, pests, pestilence and the weather, there’s only so much a farmer can do to ensure a successful year.
“I guess this is what we do instead of going to (Las) Vegas,” said Racine County Supervisor Robert Grove, who farms about 1,000 acres north of Seven Mile and Nicholson Roads in Caledonia.
This year’s inordinately wet and cool planting season has tilted the odds heavily against farmers in southeastern Wisconsin, who haven’t been able to get into their water-logged fields and plant their crops for this season.
Corn season come and gone
Friday was the last day to plant corn and have the crop fully covered by crop insurance, but Grove was only been able to get in one afternoon of planting this season. Out of the 400 acres of corn he planned to plant this year, he had only completed 25.
Standing in one of his low-lying fields on Thursday, the saturated ground oozed puddles of water with every footstep. The edge of the field closest to the drainage ditch is a shallow pond.
“The water table is fully charged,” said Grove. “The ground can’t take anymore water.”
Grove said he will probably plant a cover crop once it dries out, making the soil richer for next year. But he doesn’t hold out hope on getting any more corn into the ground.
He’s not alone. According to the May 26 crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the statistics branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this time last year 77% of statewide corn acreage was already planted and 44% percent had visibly sprouted.
This year, only 46% has been planted and 11% has sprouted statewide. In southeastern Wisconsin, only 42% has been planted and only 4% has sprouted.
Getting something in the ground
In the rush to get corn in the ground, most farmers have barely started planting soybeans, the other staple grain crop in this region. According to the NASS crop report only 22% of soybeans have been planted in southeastern Wisconsin.
But farmers have a bit more flexibility with soybeans; Grove estimates they have until late June to get them planted. He guesses they just need about a week of 80-degree weather and no rain.
In theory, some farmers could use some of the land intended for corn for soybeans instead. But farmers may not get the yields they want if they re-plant soybeans in the fields where they grew them last year.
“One of the basic agronomy practices is crop rotation. We don’t like to plant the same crop on the same acres year after year, one year or two years,” said Grove.
But most farmers would rather have something coming out of the ground than nothing. Prevented planting insurance covers an inability to get a crop in by the final planting date but it just covers costs for the land. Crops are typically the best hope for making any kind of profit.
“If the weather would break you’ll be planting wherever it’s dry.” said Grove. “Just to get something there.”
Grove said the west end of the county has been a bit warmer so they’ve managed to get more crops in the ground. As you get closer to the lake, more ground that’s supposed to be planted and green by now sits empty.
Adapting to change
This latest downturn follows years of low commodity prices which have been hitting farmer’s pockets. They have been hoping for years to see an increase in grain prices and now they’re getting what they wished for — just not the way they hoped.
Dave Moyer is the senior vice president and market president at Community State Bank in Union Grove, who also farms about 450 acres of corn and soybeans in the Yorkville area. Of the 200 acres of corn he planned to plant, he had only managed to get 50 done.
“This has been by far the most challenging spring I’ve ever been through in 30 years,” said Moyer. “There’s been no breaks in the weather and now we’re getting too late for planting corn.”
In response to the wet planting season across the corn belt and the anticipated dip in supply, Moyer has seen corn prices rise 70 to 80-cents a bushel. That will make a huge difference for the lucky few who have been able to get a good crop in the ground.
For the rest, Moyer said they’re trying to adapt to changing conditions.
For example, more and more farmers in the areas around Interstate 94 are downsizing to smaller acreages that can be managed part-time and getting full-time jobs for the steady income and benefits.
“We have to accept that we’re 1% of the population and we farm in an urban area,” said Moyer. “I’m passionate about what we do. This is where we chose to be and what we chose to do.”
Being along the I-94 corridor and near the Foxconn site comes with pros and cons. Unlike regions that are primarily agricultural, where land prices and rental rates fluctuate with the ag economy, prices in Racine County remain high because there are so many developers interested in the region.
So farmers interested in downsizing or retiring can get a good price on their land, regardless what’s happening in the ag market. But that means the costs to get in and stay in agriculture remain high.
“There’s people retiring every day and there’s people that can’t financially go on anymore,” said Moyer. “But that’s not everybody. There’s people that can survive.”
At the end of the day, Grove said, farmers are known for their optimism, even if that optimism is wearing thin. He’ll spend the next month watching for streaks of blue skies and 80-degree days. Once his ground dries up, he’ll be ready.
“Everything is greased and polished and ready to go,” said Grove. “Any kind of maintenance you need to do is getting done and we’re chomping at the bit to go.”
