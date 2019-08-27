RACINE COUNTY — With the Foxconn Technology Group ramping up construction on its fabrication facility and manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, so are area educational institutions to fill the workforce needs.
Racine Unified School District, Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technology College are all preparing their students for careers involving advanced manufacturing, engineering and computer science for Foxconn and other companies.
While it's unclear how many Foxconn-related jobs will be created, education officials are reacting to changes in the marketplace.
At Gateway Technical College, some students have already had internships at Foxconn and, according to Gateway President Bryan Albrecht, some have gone on to full-time employment at Foxconn.
This year, Albrecht said, Gateway is planning to unveil a 36,000-square-foot addition to the iMET Center in Sturtevant and has added four new programs including advance manufacturing robotics, data analytics, cyber security and supply chain management.
“It was Foxconn that brought to light the idea of future advanced manufacturing skills in automation and robotics for us and we then received funding through Mount Pleasant, through the State of Wisconsin’s incentive program for Foxconn to locate here,” Albrecht said. “That investment is now being made in our facilities and programs.”
Albrecht said many employers in the area, including Foxconn, are looking for individuals with more than a high school diploma but not necessarily a four-year college degree.
Albrecht added that Gateway’s certificates, along with one- to two-year associate degrees, could be the right choice for some individuals looking for an alternative to a four-year university.
“We always had those ideas in mind but we didn’t have a large enough labor pool to get those approved by the state technical college system,” Albrecht said. “The labor pool is what is really changing the dynamic of what Gateway is able to do as a result of Foxconn being in this area.”
Albrecht said Gateway has developed a career pathway with the Wisconsin Department of Instruction for other high schools around the state to get into advanced manufacturing.
In the Racine Unified School District, the Academies of Racine career preparation program is beginning to develop a relationship with Foxconn officials and, according to RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp, the district is talking with Foxconn “about potential opportunities for future partnership in preparing our students for jobs that are available now and those that are anticipated in the coming years with the great increase in economic development in our community.”
Tapp said it is too early to discuss any specific plans or partnerships with Foxconn but, through the Academies of Racine, the district plans to prepare students for college and or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) related careers with other businesses.
“Without (partnerships with local businesses), our academies would not be expanding as quickly as they are, nor would our students be getting the opportunities they are today in the form of youth apprenticeships, coordinated site visits, mentoring and many other opportunities for hands-on, real-world learning,” Tapp said.
Siena taking part
Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which oversees all of the county's Catholic schools east of Interstate 94, said Siena is watching how the county develops and continues to grow.
“It’s creating an exciting time for our students,” White said. “They’re going to have some wonderful opportunities available to them that don’t exist right now, and our challenge as educators is to respond to the changes we see coming.”
While Foxconn isn’t planning on starting production in its facilities until 2020, education officials at all levels are preparing their students to fill the needs of advanced manufacturing and other workforce demands from other companies.
Through the Microsoft Philanthropies program, Siena Catholic Schools is preparing students for careers in education through a program called TEALS (technology education and literacy in schools), which is being launched this year at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave.
“It takes computer science professionals and it brings them into the classroom in concert with a classroom teacher to teach computer programming, cyber security and other related topics to our students,” said Todd Willems, Siena's chief academic officer.
Willems added that St. Catherine’s is the only school in the county that offers the program for the 2019-20 school year.
Also at St. Catherine’s, through a $500,000 grant from SC Johnson, a new STEM lab is going to be opened. White added that Siena is launching a “multimillion-dollar renovation of the science and technology labs at St. Catherine’s.”
“That’s a good example of seeing the need to really offer our kids the best in terms of science and technology education,” White said.
At Siena's St. Lucy’s School, 3035 Drexel Ave., some students have already finished a year learning about engineering and science through Project Lead The Way.
“We’re looking at other programs like expanding our early childhood programs,” White said. “Not only high school options and career options … we’re going right down to our earliest learners expanding more opportunities for families to bring their children in at earlier ages, with our 3-year-old early learning and kindergarten programs.”
Expanding programming
In Somers, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has dived into the “smart city” idea, which was brought to the area because of Foxconn.
A “smart city” uses 21st-century technology to deliver programs and services more efficiently through connectivity. The City of Racine is preparing to become the first smart city in the state.
Starting in the fall at Parkside, students of any major, as well as non-full-time students, can receive a certificate in “smart city policy and civic partnerships.” Classes include smart cities and communities; smart policy making; public private partnerships; civic technology; and human, machine interference.
“The goal is to introduce folks to ‘smart city’ and how that might work in their particular organization,” Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford said.
Starting this year, Parkside is also offering a master’s of science in information technology management, and a master’s of science in applied biotechnology.
“Our faculty continue to be responsive to the needs that occur in terms of program changes and program growth,” Ford said, adding Parkside has a partnership in engineering with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “We also have expanded our graduate and undergraduate programs in business and we are currently seeing growth in our programs in computer science.”
