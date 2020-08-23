Are masks working? COVID cases down, but officials say it's hard to prove exact cause

“Evidence is growing that face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we are starting to see that locally as well,” Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in an email. “The early data indicates that the local and state mask requirements, as well as continued social distancing, are lessening the spread of COVID in our community.”

Bowersox wasn’t quite ready to attribute the results to masks alone, although she encourages individuals to continue wearing them.

“We hope that by early September, we will have even more evidence that mask wearing is reducing transmission between residents. Wearing face masks, as well as compliance with the loosened Safer Racine restrictions, is critical to our continued progress against the virus, and will be especially important as the school year starts,” Bowersox said.

Margaret Gesner, health officer at the Central Racine County Health Department, said while the evidence indicates masks are working, its impossible to know for sure.