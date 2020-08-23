Are masks working? COVID cases down, but officials say it's hard to prove exact cause

RACINE COUNTY — It’s been three weeks since all Wisconsinites were required to wear face coverings in public. While COVID-19 cases have decreased countywide since masking requirements were put into effect and health officials continue to advocate for them, they are hesitant to call that proof of their efficacy.
On July 21, amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Racine City Council passed an ordinance requiring face coverings starting July 27. A few days later, Gov. Tony Evers signed an emergency order requiring face masks statewide, which was implemented Aug. 1.
How are we doing?
Multiple charts provided by the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department show a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in July followed by a fairly steady decrease in August. This trend is shown measuring 14-day averages, including infections per 100,000 people.
The City of Racine provided a graph that shows the changes in the virus’ reproductive number, which is a measurement of how many individuals one carrier infects. While the decline is a little bumpier than the county’s data, it does indicate the city’s one-week reproductive number has decreased since implementation of its mask order.
“Evidence is growing that face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we are starting to see that locally as well,” Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in an email. “The early data indicates that the local and state mask requirements, as well as continued social distancing, are lessening the spread of COVID in our community.”
Bowersox wasn’t quite ready to attribute the results to masks alone, although she encourages individuals to continue wearing them.
“We hope that by early September, we will have even more evidence that mask wearing is reducing transmission between residents. Wearing face masks, as well as compliance with the loosened Safer Racine restrictions, is critical to our continued progress against the virus, and will be especially important as the school year starts,” Bowersox said.
Margaret Gesner, health officer at the Central Racine County Health Department, said while the evidence indicates masks are working, its impossible to know for sure.
“It would be difficult to definitively state whether the mask order is changing the trajectory of the disease without a detailed study, comparing groups who wear and don’t wear masks while taking into account other factors such as physical distancing — something not feasible during a pandemic,” Gesner stated in an email.
However, she said that she believed masks are better overall than other methods for controlling the pandemic.
“What we can say is that more and more data indicate that widespread mask use can not only prevent disease transmission, but can also prevent lockdowns which hurt the economy,” Gesner said. “A reduction in community transmission is critical to reducing risk in workplace, schools, and social settings.”
While masks appear to be effective, Gesner emphasized that the public should continue to take other precautionary measures to slow the spread.
“To keep everyone safe and well, we again implore the public to limit social gatherings, maintain physical distancing when in public, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene,” Gesner said. “Lives are at stake and we ask that everyone do their part to prevent disease and death.”
