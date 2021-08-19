Are faster response times worth the noise? Burlington up in the air about proposed Flight for Life base

BURLINGTON — A proposed helicopter ambulance base at Burlington Municipal Airport is giving rise to concerns among city officials about excessive noise for surrounding residents who already live around the airport. However, the plan to bring a new base to Burlington has the endorsement of the local fire chief.
Flight For Life, a nonprofit emergency transportation provider, wants to establish a new around-the-clock hub of operations to improve emergency medical service in Racine County and surrounding areas.
Officials estimate that 300 helicopter missions a year would embark from the new base in Burlington.
Airport neighbors are voicing early opposition to the project, saying that they worry about noise and disturbances if helicopters are landing and taking off at all hours of the day.
“I know for a fact that I will be woke up 300 times a year,” neighbor Jackie Schneider told members of the Burlington City Council as they were considering the project Tuesday night.
The city must approve a lease for Flight For Life, as well as a memorandum of understanding and a new ordinance authorizing emergency aircraft services at the city-owned airport.
Flight For Life Executive Director Leif Erickson assured City Council members that his pilots would attempt to steer their takeoffs and landings away from nearby homes, and would maintain elevation whenever approaching the airport.
“We can’t come in at the treetops, and we never would,” Erickson said.
Some council members said they, too, have questions about whether the helicopter ambulances would create too much noise.
The council did not take action on the matter Tuesday — meeting only as a committee — but several aldermen pointed to noise pollution as a possible issue.
Alderman Bob Grandi said homeowners and residents surrounding the airport have been dissatisfied with the city’s previous efforts to control noise problems from airplanes and other craft.
“Our relationship there is precarious at best already,” Grandi said.
Alderwoman Theresa Meyer agreed, saying, “I’m hoping we can smooth that over with the residents.”
Alderman Shad Branen was the first to mention the noise issue. But, he said: “The question of noise pollution seems so inconsequential when we’re talking about saving lives.”
Plans
Flight For Life, based in Waukesha, is proposing to expand into western Racine County by leasing space at Burlington Municipal Airport as a base of operations to reach medical emergencies throughout the region. The nonprofit company wants to sublease an existing hangar at the airport and then consider building a new hangar.
Proponents of the project say that Flight For Life would not only constitute a major new business in the community, but also would improve medical care for people having health care emergencies.
The helicopter crews work with police agencies, paramedics and others to respond whenever a helicopter is the fastest way to transport someone to a hospital during a crisis.
Flight For Life typically transports patients injured in highway crashes or suffering from cardiac events, strokes, pregnancies or other medical emergencies.
Could save lives
Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe told aldermen Tuesday that response times for helicopter ambulances would be significantly better by having Flight For Life based in Burlington. As opposed to taking 20 minutes or longer to arrive from Waukesha, a helicopter dispatched from the Burlington airport could reach its destination locally within just a few minutes.
For some patients, Babe said, that kind of rapid response can be the difference between life and death.
“That’s huge. That’s huge,” the chief said. “The advantages that come from that are really immeasurable.”
Erickson said his organization considered airports in Racine, Kenosha and East Troy for the expansion. Burlington Municipal Airport, he said, offered a more central location, calmer weather patterns and needed airport infrastructure.
“Burlington is the perfect choice,” he said.
If the city approves, Flight For Life plans to sublease an existing hangar from Grand Central Holdings LLP at 940 Golf Taxiway. A trailer would be set up to house helicopter crews on duty, and a fuel tank would be installed to hold up to 500 gallons of fuel.
Erickson told the council that he anticipates about 300 flights a year at the 24-hour-a-day operation.
Within a year, the company hopes to build a new hangar at the airport, located at 703 Airport Road on the northwest side of the city.
‘It will wake my children’
Those living on nearby Bieneman Road urged aldermen to consider the noise issue.
Neighbor Keena Vos said she worries that the noise from helicopters will disturb a large number of residents around the airport. “It will wake my children,” she added.
No timetable
Mayor Jeannie Hefty and other city officials said the project is a worthwhile opportunity to improve emergency health care services in Burlington and nearby communities.
The City Council has not announced a schedule for deciding the matter.