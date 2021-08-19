Are faster response times worth the noise? Burlington up in the air about proposed Flight for Life base

“We can’t come in at the treetops, and we never would,” Erickson said.

Some council members said they, too, have questions about whether the helicopter ambulances would create too much noise.

The council did not take action on the matter Tuesday — meeting only as a committee — but several aldermen pointed to noise pollution as a possible issue.

Alderman Bob Grandi said homeowners and residents surrounding the airport have been dissatisfied with the city’s previous efforts to control noise problems from airplanes and other craft.

“Our relationship there is precarious at best already,” Grandi said.

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer agreed, saying, “I’m hoping we can smooth that over with the residents.”

Alderman Shad Branen was the first to mention the noise issue. But, he said: “The question of noise pollution seems so inconsequential when we’re talking about saving lives.”

