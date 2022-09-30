Architect of the Racine Art Museum remembered as gifted designer who never forgot his Belle City roots

RACINE — He was Racine's gift to the world of architecture, and he made the Racine Art Museum his gift to the community he loved.

Brad Lynch had long since relocated to the big city of Chicago when he was selected in 2003 to design the Racine Art Museum's new downtown headquarters and gallery.

The three-story museum at 441 Main St. would become an award-winning achievement for Lynch, and one to which he would return frequently throughout his life.

"He never lost interest in the building," museum executive director Bruce Pepich said.

Lynch, a Racine native who made a name for himself in Chicago and beyond, died Sept. 26 at age 64, about a week after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.

Colleagues say even though Lynch enjoyed success and renown with many other architectural projects, his connections to Racine — and the art museum in particular — were always in his thoughts.

Jennifer Park, a partner at Lynch's architectural firm in Chicago, recalls traveling with him to Racine about three years ago. Not only did he show her the Racine Art Museum, he gave her a guided tour of the community.

Park also heard Lynch mention his Wisconsin hometown many times in conversation with others.

"It was really part of his story for everybody," she said. "Everybody knew his roots. It was part of who he was."

Born in the late 1950s to Wilfred and Candace Lynch, he was one of five children in the family. His father was a gifted chemist and inventor who pioneered the use of plastics in creating medical implants and other devices.

As a child, Lynch traveled with his parents to Chicago to see a new public sculpture by famed artist Pablo Picasso. Visiting the big city convinced him that he wanted to live there someday.

Lynch graduated from Walden III High School in Racine before enrolling at the University of Wisconsin. One of his first art classes was at the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave. — the predecessor to the Racine Art Museum.

In his early 30s, Lynch joined with fellow architect David Brininstool to establish the firm Brininstool & Lynch, which they located in Chicago. The firm built a reputation designing office buildings, homes, restaurants and other structures.

Edward Keegan of Architect Magazine wrote of the Racine-born designer, "Lynch’s work displayed an uncompromising approach to modern design that led to evocative renditions of materials and place."

About 10 years after launching his firm, Lynch was contacted about designing a new home for the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, located on the Racine's east side. When an intriguing alternative site became available in Downtown Racine, museum officials shifted their thinking. The site was a bank and adjacent retail store that had not been renovated since the 1960s.

Lynch combined the two structures into a single place, with a complete remodeling and makeover that created the Racine Art Museum.

"It was really a reinvention of the building," Pepich said.

One of the most striking features of Lynch's project was the exterior facade, which he covered with acrylic panels, each lighted from behind. He liked to say that the building resembled a Japanese lantern.

He also opened up the ground floor with a glass exterior that beckoned to passersby. Museum officials could entice spectators with displays visible through the glass.

When the new museum opened in 2003, Lynch described his design this way: "We looked at it from the point of view of what makes a museum important to a community. We felt it was very important that a museum attract people going by and make them want to go into the space."

The building design has won numerous awards from the Chicago chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

The museum today draws about 50,000 visitors a year with thousands of art pieces displayed among five different galleries. The Wustum Museum continues, too, in its original location, partly as an educational center.

Annie Lynch, the architect's daughter, said her father talked frequently about the Racine Art Museum.

"He was incredibly proud to bring something he thought was so special to his hometown," she said.

She remembers that her father would honor his Racine roots every Christmas holiday, too, by ordering authentic Racine Kringle Danish, and having it delivered to the family home in Chicago.

Lynch also is survived by a son, Blake Lynch, who works at Brininstool & Lynch.

His death comes as Racine Art Museum officials are making plans to recognize the museum's 20th anniversary in 2023.

Pepich said the anniversary event will have to be re-examined without Lynch's participation. The architect was involved in early planning, just as he was a donor to the museum and was available whenever staff needed advice about building repairs or other issues.

"He loved Racine," Pepich said. "He became a true, valued member of the museum's family."