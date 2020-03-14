Archbishop frees Catholics of obligation to attend church this weekend because of COVID-19

Despite the Catholic Church's usual strictness about the faithful filling pews on Sundays and Saturday evenings, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has freed Catholics from their religious obligation to go to church for at least the next three weeks.

In a press release issued Thursday, Archbishop Jerome Listecki said that masses would still be offered throughout the archdiocese's 10 counties, but Catholics' "Sunday Mass Obligation" has been "dispensed."

"In place of attending Mass for those Catholics who choose to remain home, the Church asks that they set aside a similar amount of time for private prayer and reflection," the press release continued. "The obligation to attend Sunday Mass dates back to the 4th century. The Second Vatican Council reiterated the Church’s requirement that the faithful attend Mass on Sunday, as the chief act of worship for Catholics."

In a statement, Listecki said: “If people are fearful about crowds or if there are people who are older or suffer from an existing medical condition, we do not want to put them at any additional risk. These are measures to prevent an increase in the spread of a virus and serve as a safety net for the next two weeks. After that, we will reevaluate.”