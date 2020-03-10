Archbishop distances the church from 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions, which will launch in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin next week, Thursday, March 19, to launch the “Catholics for Trump” Coalitions.
A kickoff event on March 19 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Milwaukee Ave. Registration is open at DonaldJTrump.com. The website does not say what the maximum attendance will be.
In a statement, Archbishop Jerome Listecki, of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee which includes Racine County, distanced the church from the president’s event.
Listecki wrote: “First, the ‘Catholics for Trump’ rally is an event that is hosted by President Donald Trump. The event is not hosted by the Catholic Church nor the Archdiocese of Milwaukee... Second, the Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are not endorsing the rally and are in no way affiliated to or sponsoring this event or campaign locally, statewide or nationally.”
There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country’s population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.
American Catholics as a whole are divided regarding the president. According to polling from RealClearPolitics, 55% of Catholics over the age of 55 say that they are “sure to vote for” Trump in 2020. But 44% of Catholics between the ages of 18 and 34 say they “will never vote for” Trump.
Pope Francis, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church, has voiced criticisms of the president’s immigration policies.
“I don’t know what’s happening with this new culture of defending territories by building walls. We already knew one, that (one) in Berlin, which brought so many headaches and so much suffering,” the pope told Reuters last year.
Trump was raised as Presbyterian and proudly talks about his Christian faith. During the president’s rally in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, supporters gathered in prayer before any speakers took the stage.
Pence coming too
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin on the same day.
Republican congressional candidate Tom Tiffany announced on Wednesday Pence plans to attend a get-out-the-vote event on March 19 in Rothschild in Marathon County.
The Pence trip comes after he canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin last week so he could instead travel to Washington state as part of the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.