Aquatic center at Pritchard Park expected to reopen this year
SC Johnson Aquatic Center

Two 21st Century Preparatory School students wait to go down a water slide Wednesday morning at the grand opening of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center in Pritchard Park.

 Jonathon Sadowski

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen in 2021 in accordance with public health guidelines and local regulations, Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials announced Friday.

Season passes are on sale now and can be purchased at the Sealed Air Branch welcome desk, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The Aquatic Center is planning to again hold Safety Around Water programs, lap swimming, the Water Watcher program, open swimming and other offerings.

More details, including potential capacity restrictions and an opening date, will be announced later this spring.

“After closing the facility due to COVID-19 last year, we are so excited to again provide children and families with a safe place to gather, learn to swim and beat the heat on those hot summer days,” Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials said in the news release.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened initially in summer 2018. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility is also available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park since its opening. More information is available online at ymcaracine.org.

