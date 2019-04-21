RACINE COUNTY — Republican Mark Stalker faces Democrat Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire in the special 64th Assembly district election April 30 for the vacant seat formerly held by Peter Barca, who is now state Revenue Secretary-designee.
Early voting is underway in the district.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the far north side and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
Stalker, 61, of Kenosha has worked in the paint and coatings industry for his entire career, managing budgets up to $20 million. He served on the Kenosha Unified School Board from 2005-07 and one of his initiatives was the Kenosha E School.
McGuire, 31, of Somers is a graduate of Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin Law School and is working as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County. He worked as legislative aide for Barca from 2009-14 but has no elected experience.
The Journal Times and Kenosha News recently sent Stalker and McGuire a list of questions about their reasons for running and issues in the campaign. Here are their answers:
What have you heard from voters as you've been campaigning for the 64th Assembly seat?
Stalker: "As I go door to door and talk directly to voters, I’ve heard from people who are optimistic about the direction Wisconsin is heading. Over the past eight years, our state economy has grown, we’ve reduced the tax burden, and our unemployment rate is at a historic low. I will work to continue that trend, however there is still more work to do.
"It’s also clear from my discussions with voters that healthcare costs, pre-existing conditions, education, and worker training are issues that the Legislature should be focusing on. As your representative in the State Assembly, I will work to find solutions that address these concerns in Madison."
McGuire: "Honestly, I’ve knocked on thousands of doors and talked to many voters, and those of us in the middle class are feeling squeezed. For most people, wages haven’t risen, but healthcare and prescriptions costs have. People see their roads are crumbling. Meanwhile, large stores are abusing tax loopholes, and tax cuts go to the very wealthy when we could be reinvesting in our K-12 schools, our technical colleges, and the UW System.
"I believe that how we budget our resources should reflect our priorities: access to affordable healthcare, good schools, and a growing economy that works for everyone."
Share your thoughts on the Foxconn Technology Group's plans in Mount Pleasant and around Wisconsin. Did the state make a good deal?
Stalker: "The growth of the southeast corridor is absolutely great news for Wisconsin and Foxconn is playing a major role in this. The incentives that Foxconn is eligible to receive are directly tied to job creation numbers. Because of the protections put in the contract to protect taxpayers, I am supportive of Foxconn and their incredible investment in Southeastern Wisconsin.
"I am thrilled that area college graduates will have ample opportunities as they enter the workforce and local contractors are being utilized already at the Foxconn site. I believe this investment will be a game changer for our area."
McGuire: "There is no question that a significant investment in our community to create family-supporting jobs can be beneficial to Southeastern Wisconsin, but we need to hold Foxconn to their contract and keep them accountable for the promises they made. We need to ensure that the appropriate protections for the environment are in place to protect our families.
"Further, while we must work to take full advantage of other economic development opportunities that may stem from Foxconn’s investment in our region, we must also ensure that those opportunities are handled in a responsible manner."
Roads are on the mind of Wisconsin residents, but the state doesn't have a long-term plan. What kind of funding sources would you favor for road construction moving forward?
McGuire: "When addressing funding shortages for road repairs, I believe a usage-based model is most appropriate. First, this will prevent senior citizens and others on fixed income from bearing too heavy a burden. Second, some use-based revenue sources, like the gas tax, ensure that tourists also contribute their fair share so that Wisconsin residents aren’t the only ones paying for the repairs that out-of-staters also benefit from.
"Finally, I oppose toll roads, which are costly to construct and will place too much of a burden on Kenosha and Racine residents who commute to Illinois every day."
Stalker: "According to the DOT audit from January 2017, from 2006 to 2016 there were 19 projects completed and the costs were double the initial projection. The audit also said that 16 ongoing major projects have increased by $3.1 billion. I am hesitant to support giving the DOT more money given these abysmal results. I intend to find out how this happens and how we can prevent it in the future.
"If the budgeting and bidding issues are solved at DOT, then I would be willing to have a conversation about certain funding options. I would, however, not be in favor of tolling. Our goal should be spending transportation dollars as efficiently as possible, making sure we’re addressing the big projects, as well as local roads and bridges."
Across Wisconsin, voters favored legalizing medical marijuana in the non-binding referendum last year, and Gov. Evers has proposed legalizing medical marijuana and decriminalizing possession of small amounts for personal use. If elected, how would you vote on this?
Stalker: "I am old enough to remember how tobacco was eventually found to be very bad for a person’s health. I’m not sure that we know the true dangers of marijuana, like the social consequences and whether it contributes to our opiate problem. I am not on board with fully legalizing marijuana; however I would be open to having a discussion about medicinal marijuana.
"As long as laws were written in a way where marijuana would not be abused and were highly regulated, I think medicinal marijuana could change the lives of chronically ill patients in a meaningful way."
McGuire: "I believe that if a doctor prescribes marijuana to their patient for medical use, the state should not stand in the way of the patient getting the care they are prescribed. As an assistant district attorney, I’ve seen firsthand how early, minor convictions can set people on a difficult course.
"I believe that people who possess marijuana in small amounts can be held accountable in non-criminal ways that will not be a barrier to employment or attending school, and that this would also free up law enforcement to tackle more urgent issues facing our community."
Wisconsin ranks 49th in Internet speeds, at a time when access to high-speed Internet and mobile phone service is critical. How would you tackle this?
McGuire: "Unfortunately, all people in Wisconsin do not have the same access to high-speed Internet. Investing in broadband projects can help to close the digital divide throughout the state, create new jobs and open up smaller communities to many new opportunities.
"I believe former Gov. Scott Walker made a tremendous error in turning down the $23 million in federal money to develop new broadband infrastructure, and I believe that Wisconsin needs to ensure access to broadband internet through the Broadband Expansion Grant Program. Further, in Wisconsin we should reduce barriers for municipalities to construct or operate broadband services in their communities."
Stalker: "Today’s smart phones and Internet capabilities are amazing to me. Reliable Internet is essential for students, business, tourism, and many other uses. However, I would like to let the private sector lead the charge in expanding broadband and internet speeds and see how the state can partner, if necessary.
"This issue has not come up a whole lot in my conversations with voters in Racine and Kenosha. We tend to have good Internet speeds and quality service, but I know other parts of the state are struggling and that is why I am open to suggestions."
What makes you the best candidate for this seat?
McGuire: "The Greater Kenosha and Racine area deserves strong representation that can build broad coalitions to get things done for our community. Having worked for Rep. Peter Barca for five years, I know firsthand what it takes to make sure that our voice is heard at the Capitol.
"I am the only candidate that has received bipartisan support, and the only candidate endorsed by both business and labor. Together, we can solve the problems facing our state, and I have the experience, as both a prosecutor and a legislative aide, to build the coalitions necessary to make our community stronger."
Stalker: "This is my home. I’ve lived in Kenosha since 1983. My wife and I raised our five children here, and we truly love this community. The Racine/Kenosha area has been so good to me and my family. I’m running for Assembly to make sure we continue on the path of success and growth, so that Wisconsin is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
"My life experience in business, coaching, and on the school board taught me how to lead and how to work as part of a team. In Madison, it takes those skills to be an effective legislator, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving our community
