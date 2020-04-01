April Fools! Caledonia Police Department jokes that 'use of force' now includes using Thor's hammer

CALEDONIA — He has a hammer, and he's not afraid to use it.

It's not just any hammer. It's Mjölnir, the Norse god Thor's hammer, which can only be wielded by the worthy — like Thor himself, Captain America/Steve Rogers and the lesser-known Beta Ray Bill.

And it's not just any hammer. The Caledonia Police Department apparently got its hands on Mjölnir, a heavy hammer rumored to have been forged in the heart of a dying star by the dwarven blacksmiths Eitri, Brok and Buri.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, which was also April 1, or April Fools' Day, Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner wrote that Chief Daniel Reilly had "reviewed" the department's use of force guidelines and "was able to implement some of his vast knowledge gained from his many, many years of experience. Our department is pleased to be able to add a new device to our tools for the officers to use when dealing with resisting subjects."

Below the post was a picture of what appears to be a plastic replica of the superhero's hammer resting in a gun mount inside of a squad car.

