April Fools! Caledonia Police Department jokes that 'use of force' now includes using Thor's hammer

CALEDONIA — He has a hammer, and he's not afraid to use it.
It's not just any hammer. It's Mjölnir, the Norse god Thor's hammer, which can only be wielded by the worthy — like Thor himself, Captain America/Steve Rogers and the lesser-known Beta Ray Bill.
And it's not just any hammer. The Caledonia Police Department apparently got its hands on Mjölnir, a heavy hammer rumored to have been forged in the heart of a dying star by the dwarven blacksmiths Eitri, Brok and Buri.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, which was also April 1, or April Fools' Day, Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner wrote that Chief Daniel Reilly had "reviewed" the department's use of force guidelines and "was able to implement some of his vast knowledge gained from his many, many years of experience. Our department is pleased to be able to add a new device to our tools for the officers to use when dealing with resisting subjects."
Below the post was a picture of what appears to be a plastic replica of the superhero's hammer resting in a gun mount inside of a squad car.
Gardiner's post concluded: "Due to the special abilities and properties of the weapon, it will be carried in the shift commander's squad as a wooden walking stick. A majority of the officers are trained in the use of the tool, only those who hold the hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor."
The post concludes with the hashtags #BetaRayBill, #IamGroot and #controlalternatives.
The Caledonia Police Department's Facebook page has quickly grown in popularity since Gardiner took it over, using comedy, memes and references to Looney Toons to connect with the public. The Mjölnir post received more than 220 reactions within 12 hours of being posted.
“With social media, we can give people the information they need and want in a timely manner,” Gardiner told The Journal Times earlier this year. “If I can make it entertaining, tell people what they need to know and use humor, why not?”
On April Fools' Day 2019, Caledonia jokingly announced that its officers would be allowed to wear kilts while on duty.
