RACINE — Approximately 2,500 people in the Village of Mount Pleasant and the City of Racine were affected by a power outage that began just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to We Energies.

Reports heard on the Racine County police scanner stated that residents heard an explosion before power was lost, which was presumed to be the result a transformer on a power line exploding.

We Energies' website reported that the outage originated between Oakes Road and South Green Bay Road, northwest of Stewart-McBride Park. As of 10 p.m., the problem still had not been corrected.

