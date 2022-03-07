Approving spending for a $14.8 million referendum might not actually raise taxes for Raymond residents

RAYMOND — District residents will consider a $14.8 million referendum in the spring election to further improve the aging facilities at Raymond Elementary School.

The school, built in the 1960s, would not only get an update to aging infrastructure, but would also get an addition should the referendum pass. But, due to paying off former referendum debt early, constituents have an opportunity to improve their community’s school while still seeing their tax rate go down, according to District Administrator Steve Harder.

While some, including school board candidate Art Binhack, have noted that taxes would further decrease should the referendum fail and declared a lack of transparency on school officials’ part, Harder and school Principal Jeffrey Peterson disagree.

“Of course, not approving a referendum, your taxes will go down even more,” Peterson said. “We all get that and we all understand that. But we’re trying to sell an opportunity for this community, with your taxes still going down a reasonable amount.”

The tax mill rate is estimated to drop $70 per $100,000 of assessed property value if the referendum passes.

Questions have also been raised about the number of open enrollment students the school accepts. Some have claimed the school only needs more space due to the number of open enrollment students. This, according to Harder and Peterson, is not the case.

Without open enrollment students, Harder said the school would be unable to offer the programming it does and would have to let as many as 10 teachers go.

“We’re just accepting those students to maintain the program and offering so we have for kids,” Peterson said. “So, not accepting those open enrollment kids, it isn’t going to change the needs of rusted out doors or bathrooms that aren’t ADA (American Disability Act)-compliant.”

The plan would bring improvements to classrooms for flexibility in learning options while also addressing accessibility issues throughout the building, as the aging building is not disability friendly, especially for those who rely on a wheelchair.

Students in wheelchairs, or who use crutches or canes, often find themselves sidelined in classrooms, according to Peterson. The referendum improvements would change that.

“When students who have those needs move through the grades, we can accommodate them fully, include them with their peers, give them the experiences that they deserve, and legally should have as well,” Peterson said.

Peterson, who attended Raymond when he was in elementary school, said many parts of the school remain the same as when he himself was sitting in one of the desks. Students today, Peterson noted, also learn differently from how students were expected to learn in the ‘60s when the building was build.

Flexible classrooms would allow more opportunities for the students to explore and create with hands on activities more used today. Another major feature of the referendum would be the addition, which would create a new cafeteria for students. This, Harder said, was a key part for him.

“I personally think the big one is separating our cafeteria and our library,” Harder said. “Right now there are a combination, and they don’t work. Because you take the noisiest space and the quiet space, and you try to combine it. And it’s not working.”

Recently, the school’s library came under scrutiny as three books were removed from the shelving amid concerns that the younger students could reach content board members ultimately decided was inappropriate for them. Library improvements could keep more mature material out of the hands of the school’s youngest students.

The separated cafeteria would also allow it to be used by community members for events, as it would then be able to be blocked of from the rest of the school.

Outside the building, the referendum seeks to build a new baseball field, add parking and reconfigure the traffic flow during student drop-off and pickup, among other projects. There is the possibility, according to Peterson, for an improved playground and a walking path to be added.

“A person who may not have kids in the school should still consider investing in (the school),” Peterson said. “People should invest in that to continue to maintain high property values and attract people to the community for good.”

Constituents should expect to receive a flyer in the mail with detailed information on the referendum, but are also welcome to attend the upcoming referendum open house, where they can ask questions and take a tour of the school, according to Harder and Peterson.

