Apply now: County calling on restaurants to provide meals for seniors through federal program

A new Racine County Senior Nutrition initiative will provide another meal option for homebound seniors while giving restaurants an opportunity for additional business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Racine County Senior Nutrition program is seeking to contract with approximately 12 local restaurants to provide delivered and curbside meals to seniors who are homebound due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The meals will be funded through the federal Families First Corona Response Act and federal CARES Act, which provides supplementary funds for nutrition programs during COVID-19. These funds and the restaurant initiative are in addition to the Senior Nutrition Program’s existing Meals on Wheels and congregate programming.

“This initiative is a win-win: it provides another option for homebound seniors who would otherwise have difficulty accessing meals, and it supports our great local restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19 — all while maintaining social distancing requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.