Apply now: County calling on restaurants to provide meals for seniors through federal program
0 comments
alert top story

Apply now: County calling on restaurants to provide meals for seniors through federal program

  • 0

A new Racine County Senior Nutrition initiative will provide another meal option for homebound seniors while giving restaurants an opportunity for additional business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Racine County Senior Nutrition program is seeking to contract with approximately 12 local restaurants to provide delivered and curbside meals to seniors who are homebound due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The meals will be funded through the federal Families First Corona Response Act and federal CARES Act, which provides supplementary funds for nutrition programs during COVID-19. These funds and the restaurant initiative are in addition to the Senior Nutrition Program’s existing Meals on Wheels and congregate programming.

“This initiative is a win-win: it provides another option for homebound seniors who would otherwise have difficulty accessing meals, and it supports our great local restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19 — all while maintaining social distancing requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.

Selected restaurants will be required to provide nutritious meals from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with between 50 to 100 meals expected each day. Restaurants can apply by going to surveymonkey.com/r/69Y6DHY.

Seniors age 60 and older in Racine County can register for the Senior Nutrition Program by calling 262-833-8766. A donation of $3 is suggested. Donations to this program can be made directly to the Senior Nutrition Program.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News