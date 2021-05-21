 Skip to main content
Applications due June 4 to fill vacancy on Burlington Town Board
BURLINGTON

Jeff Lang candidate Burlington town chairman

Lang

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The town is accepting applications for a position on the Burlington Town Board in a seat vacated by Supervisor Jeff Lang’s election to town chairman.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on June 4, either in person at the Town Hall or via email at office@townofburlington.com.

The appointed applicant will serve out Lang’s current two-year term, which continues until April 2022.

Town Board members are paid $5,000 a year.

Lang, who served on the Town Board for 15 years, was elected town chairman April 6, defeating Matthew Allan Snorek.

