Applications due June 4 to fill vacancy on Burlington Town Board

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The town is accepting applications for a position on the Burlington Town Board in a seat vacated by Supervisor Jeff Lang’s election to town chairman.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on June 4, either in person at the Town Hall or via email at office@townofburlington.com.
The appointed applicant will serve out Lang’s current two-year term, which continues until April 2022.
Town Board members are paid $5,000 a year.
Lang, who served on the Town Board for 15 years, was elected town chairman April 6, defeating Matthew Allan Snorek.
